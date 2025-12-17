Full List: Trump updates list of U.S. entry restrictions, 24 countries now affected

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced expanded US entry restrictions on foreign nationals from 24 countries, citing what his administration described as “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that pose risks to U.S. national security and public safety.

The decision was outlined in a fact sheet published on the White House website titled “President Donald J. Trump Further Restricts and Limits the Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the Security of the United States.”

According to the document, the new Proclamation imposes a full suspension on eight countries and a partial suspension on 16 others, affecting both immigrants and nonimmigrants holding B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The administration said the measures are intended to “prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the United States lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose,” while strengthening enforcement of U.S. immigration laws and advancing national security objectives.

Countries under full suspension

The eight jurisdictions subject to full suspension include:

Burkina Faso

Laos

Mali

Niger

Sierra Leone

South Sudan

Syria

Palestinian Authority–issued or endorsed documents

The fact sheet cited a combination of factors for these decisions, including high visa overstay rates, active terrorist threats, ongoing armed conflict, weak or compromised screening systems, and the refusal by some governments to accept back nationals ordered removed from the United States. In the case of Syria and Palestinian Authority documents, the administration pointed to inadequate central authority and severely compromised vetting capabilities due to prolonged conflict.

Countries under partial suspension

Partial restrictions apply to nationals of the following countries:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Côte d’Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Zambia

Zimbabwe

For several of these countries, the administration referenced elevated overstay rates, security challenges, weak government presence in certain regions, or concerns related to citizenship-by-investment programmes without residency requirements.

Nigeria was listed under partial suspension, with the fact sheet citing security concerns linked to extremist groups operating in parts of the country, alongside visa overstay data.

Vanguard News