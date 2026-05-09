9 African countries under U.S. “Do Not Travel” list in May 2026 update

Nine African countries are currently under the United States’ highest travel warning, Level 4: Do Not Travel, underscoring the continent’s significant share of the world’s most dangerous destinations.

Out of 21 countries worldwide on the U.S. State Department’s strongest advisory, nine are in Africa, accounting for nearly half of all locations deemed too risky for travel.

A Level 4 advisory is issued when conditions such as armed conflict, terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest and weak infrastructure pose severe, life-threatening dangers. In many of these countries, the U.S. government also warns that consular support may be limited or unavailable.

The affected countries span the Sahel, Central Africa, North Africa and the Horn of Africa, regions that continue to grapple with overlapping security and humanitarian crises.

The nine African countries currently under the Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory are Burkina Faso (updated in May 2026), Central African Republic (January 2026), Chad (April 2026), Libya (July 2025), Mali (January 2026), Niger (January 2026), Somalia (May 2025), South Sudan (November 2025), and Sudan (October 2025).

The data is based on the latest travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State and compiled by Solomon Ekanem.

Niger was added to the Level 4 list in January 2026 after the U.S. cited terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, civil unrest and weak emergency and healthcare capacity as key concerns.

Chad was added in April 2026, reflecting growing concerns over militant activity and kidnapping risks, particularly in border areas affected by regional instability.

Other updates in 2026 reaffirmed the Level 4 status of Burkina Faso, Mali and the Central African Republic, where insecurity linked to armed groups and political instability remains severe.

Libya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan have remained on the list due to prolonged conflict, governance breakdown and limited state control.

Security analysts say the concentration of these advisories reflects a widening belt of instability stretching from the Sahel through Central Africa to the Horn of Africa.

This corridor continues to be shaped by insurgencies, military coups, weak government authority in rural areas and worsening humanitarian conditions.

Vanguard News