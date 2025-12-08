Fubara to commission 10 mega projects before year-end

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is set to cap off 2025 by commissioning ten major projects across the state, despite the recent defection of 17 lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Monday, the state government released a 10-day schedule for the flag-off and commissioning of eleven projects spanning eight local government areas, covering sectors including health, housing, judiciary, and critical road infrastructure.

The programme begins on Wednesday, December 10, with the commissioning of the Extension of the Dualization of Ahoada–Omoku Road, traversing Ahoada East and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs. On Thursday, December 11, the Egbeda–Omerelu Link Road in Emohua and Ikwerre LGAs will be commissioned, enhancing inter-community access for thousands of residents.

On Friday, December 12, the focus shifts to aviation infrastructure with the flag-off of the Bypass to the Port Harcourt International Airport and Toll Gate Project, followed by the commissioning of the Ikwerre Road–Igwuruta–Airport Road.

The Greater TAF City Housing Estate in Ikwerre LGA, an ambitious urban development project aimed at providing affordable housing, is scheduled for commissioning on Monday, December 15, the SSG, Prof. Benebo Anababra, told journalists.

The following days will see the commissioning of:

Ihuowo–Ihuama and Ring Road in Ahoada East (December 16)

Obodhi–Ozochi Road and Bridge in Ahoada East and West (December 17)

These projects address long-standing community demands for improved accessibility.

On December 18, the Ogbakiri Junction–Ogbakiri Waterfront Road in Emohua, a key economic corridor, will be commissioned. The Ahoada Zonal Hospital, a critical healthcare facility, will open on December 19, advancing the governor’s commitment to strengthening health services.

Institutional and judicial infrastructure will also be highlighted, with the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarters in Obio/Akpor set for commissioning on December 22, and the new Federal High Court Complex in Port Harcourt on December 23, enhancing access to justice in the state.

The governor’s development agenda reflects a focus on improving mobility, healthcare, housing, and institutional capacity across Rivers State as 2025 draws to a close.