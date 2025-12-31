FRSC confirms 18 killed in Jigawa auto crash

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 18 persons dead in a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) on Tuesday along the Dutse – Kiyawa Highway at Dan Masara Quarters in Dutse, Jigawa.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement by Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said preliminary investigations indicated that excessive speed and a tyre burst led to loss of control, culminating in the avoidable crash.

He said the multiple-vehicle crash involved two commercial Volkswagen Golf vehicles, white with registration number XA-500-KYW and red with registration number RAN-836-XA.

This, he said, included an orange Mercedes-Benz tipper truck with registration number BUU-289-XA.

Mohammed said the crash involved 20 persons, comprising eight male adults, eight female adults, two male children and two female children.

“Eighteen persons died, while two male adults sustained injuries, including bruises, fractures, internal injuries and head trauma.

“The emergency rescue team was immediately activated upon receiving a distress call at 12:17 hours and arrived at the scene in less than five minutes.

“Victims were promptly evacuated to Dutse General Hospital for medical attention,” he said.

The FRSC boss emphasised that corps statutory mandate prioritised crash prevention, traffic regulation enforcement, rescue coordination and prompt evacuation.

According to Mohammed, the corps works in synergy with medical and other emergency institutions to save lives during road traffic emergencies.

As enforcement and rescue operations are being strengthened nationwide, the FRSC boss reiterated that speed violations, poor vehicle maintenance and worn or expired tyres remain major contributors to fatal crashes.

He, however, advised motorists to observe speed limits, maintain their vehicles properly and exercise utmost caution at all times.

He said that an immediate investigation into the crash has commenced, assuring the public of continuous engagement with relevant stakeholders.

This, he said, would be to enhance emergency response capacity, expand operational logistics and improve road safety outcomes in line with global best practices.

Mohammed also commiserated with the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the corps resolve to make Nigerian roads safer.

He called on all road users to take personal responsibility for safety, noting that every crash prevented was a life saved.

Vanguard News