From ‘padded budget’ to ‘forged laws’; Peter Obi reacts to tax laws’ alterations

Peter Obi

Peter Obi has described the discrepancies between the tax reform laws passed by the House of Representatives and the gazetted versions signed by President Bola Tinubu as a migration from padding budgets to altering laws.

Read Also: Reps constitute committee to probe alleged alterations in tax laws

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate accused the Federal Government of toying with public trust.

Peter Obi tasked the Federal Government on leadership rooted in due process, transparency, and accountability.

He warned that no nation can progress where laws are manipulated.

The statement, titled “Migrating from Padded Budgets to Forged Laws,” and posted on his X (Twitter) account read: “Our national shame continues to unfold, evident in the decisions made by our leaders, even at the highest levels of government. This shame is highlighted by a deeply troubling—and frankly unacceptable—issue: the documented discrepancies between what the legislature passed and what was ultimately published as law by the executive. This is not merely an administrative oversight; it is a serious matter that strikes at the core of constitutional governance and reveals the extent of our institutional decay.

“We have transitioned from a Nigeria where budgets are padded to one where laws are forged — changes that impact taxpayers’ rights and, most importantly, access to justice.

“Even more alarming is the introduction of new enforcement and coercive powers that the House of Representatives never approved. These include an outrageous requirement for a mandatory 20% deposit before appeals can be heard in court, asset sales without judicial oversight, and the granting of arrest powers to tax authorities.

“Perhaps most disturbing is the silence of the Presidency on a matter involving allegations of forgery, institutional sabotage, and abuse of process. Who made these alterations?

“All of this must be made public. Nigerians need to understand what was signed, what was passed, and what was formally recorded. We cannot continue to ask citizens to pay more taxes while trust in governance collapses.

“We need leadership that follows due process, embraces transparency and accountability, and respects the rule of law. No nation can thrive where laws are forged and silence replaces leadership.”

Vanguard News