FG revokes Raycon’s Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road contract, reassigns job to Hitech

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO — The Federal Government has terminated the rehabilitation contract awarded to Raycon and Company (Nigeria) Limited on a 9.7-kilometre section of the Calabar–Odukpani–Itu Road over what it described as unacceptable slow pace of work.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the revocation during an inspection tour of road projects in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, declaring that the project was “definitely beyond the capacity” of the contractor.

Umahi immediately directed the Federal Controller of Works in Akwa Ibom to issue a stop-work order and ordered a joint measurement of work done to enable Raycon to be paid for completed portions when funds become available. The project has now been reassigned to Hitech Africa Construction Company under an emergency procurement process, with assurances that the section would be completed within two months.

Refusing Raycon’s claim that it had not received mobilisation funds, the minister explained that ministry policy requires contractors to mobilise to site and achieve reasonable, certifiable progress before funds are released.

“This is one of the worst roads in this country. There is no one that goes through this road that will not take a pain-relieving tablet,” Umahi said, admitting that awarding the job to Raycon was a failure of due diligence on the part of the ministry.

He appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government to expedite compensation payments to affected property owners to prevent further delays.

The Federal Controller of Works in Akwa Ibom, Okoduwa Vincent, said Raycon had only completed about 400 metres on one carriageway and was struggling with deep ravines that frequently overturn trucks. Raycon’s Managing Director, Sakis Gabriel, maintained that the firm remained on site through the rainy season to tackle emergency failures and blamed heavy traffic and unresolved community compensation issues for the slow progress.

The affected 9.7-kilometre stretch, which had earlier been withdrawn from Julius Berger and reassigned to Raycon, has deteriorated into a major nightmare for motorists over the years.

Coastal Highway: FG, NASS Assure Value for Money

Meanwhile, Umahi and members of the National Assembly have assured Nigerians of quality delivery and value for money on the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The assurance was given during inspection of Sections 3A and 3B of the highway in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, being handled by Hitech Africa Construction Company.

The 71.4-kilometre stretch is part of the 750-kilometre Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, which was flagged off in April. Umahi disclosed that the project would include relief stations, solar-powered lighting and CCTV cameras, with emergency response times targeted at under 10 minutes.

He urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, describing him as “the actualiser of dreams,” recalling earlier visions by former President Shehu Shagari.

Managing Director of the construction firm, Dany Aboud, pledged that the company would work round-the-clock and complete the sections within the 36-month contract period.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Mpigi Barinada, commended the quality of work and reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to delivering value for money on the project.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Rafiu Adeladan, expressed confidence in timely completion, while Acting Director of Highways (Bridge and Design), Musa Sa’idu, said the use of grade 40 concrete with heavy reinforcement would ensure the road outlives its current generation.

Leaders across political parties, including the PDP, ADC and Action Alliance, also commended the project and the infrastructure drive of the Federal Government.