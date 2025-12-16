Explainer: Why DR Congo might lose their 2026 World Cup Playoff spot to Nigeria

Nigeria’s hopes of making the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be reignited amid reports that DR Congo might face disqualification from the playoff stage of the African qualifiers.

But why exactly is DR Congo’s spot under threat? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Alleged use of ineligible players



The main issue revolves around up to six DR Congo players who recently switched national allegiance. Reports suggest they may not have completed FIFA’s full eligibility process. Specifically, these players are accused of failing to formally renounce previous citizenships—a requirement under Congolese law, which does not recognise dual nationality.

2. Passport and age concerns



Some players who appeared in the playoff competition reportedly hold European passports and are over 21. Depending on FIFA’s rules, this could constitute a breach of eligibility, especially if proper procedures were not followed before the match.

3. Nigeria’s official protest



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has formally challenged DR Congo’s eligibility with FIFA. NFF Secretary General Dr. Mohammed Sanusi stated that FIFA’s initial clearance of the players may have been based on incomplete or misleading information provided by DR Congo.

According to Sanusi: “FIFA rules say once you have passports of your country, you’re eligible… But we are saying that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not FIFA’s responsibility to enforce Congolese rules; they went by what was submitted.”

4. What This Means for Nigeria



If FIFA rules in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles could be reinstated into the Intercontinental Playoffs, which are scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico—assuming the matches have not yet been played.

Bottom Line



Nigeria narrowly missed out on qualification after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to DR Congo in November.

Now, eligibility questions surrounding the Congolese squad could give the Super Eagles a rare second chance to reclaim Africa’s playoff spot.

Vanguard News