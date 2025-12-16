Nigeria’s World Cup hopes ‘not yet over’ as DR Congo comes under eligibility scrutiny

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has received a potential boost following fresh developments surrounding DR Congo’s eligibility in the playoff stage of the qualifiers.

DR Congo defeated the Super Eagles on penalties in November to secure Africa’s slot in the Intercontinental Playoffs.

However, reports have since emerged suggesting that the Congolese side could face sanctions for allegedly fielding ineligible players, a development that may reopen Nigeria’s path to qualification ahead of the playoffs scheduled for March 2026.

According to the reports, up to six DR Congo players who switched national allegiance may not have completed the full eligibility process required under FIFA regulations.

Central to the allegations is the claim that the players failed to formally renounce their previous citizenships, a key requirement given that DR Congo does not recognize dual nationality.

Further claims suggest that some players who featured in the playoff match were over the age of 21 and in possession of European passports, potentially breaching eligibility rules.

Confirming Nigeria’s official stance, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, disclosed that a formal protest has been submitted to FIFA, challenging the eligibility of certain DR Congo players over alleged violations of FIFA’s rules on nationality.

“We’re waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have a dual citizenship or nationality. Wan-Bissaka has a European passport, there are some of them that have French passports, some of them Dutch passports,” Sanusi said. “The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition.”

Sanusi further explained that FIFA’s initial clearance of the players was based on information provided to the world football body, but Nigeria believes that process may have been compromised.

“That’s why FIFA cleared them. FIFA rules say once you have passports of your country, you’re eligible, as far as FIFA is concerned, they are eligible and that’s why they were cleared,” he added. “But right now, our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of Congo are followed. FIFA goes by its own regulations, and it was on the basis of what was submitted to FIFA that they cleared them. What we are saying is that it was fraudulent.”

Should FIFA rule in Nigeria’s favour, the Super Eagles could yet be reinstated into contention for the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico, provided the matches have not already been played.

Vanguard News