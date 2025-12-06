‘Entirely scripted’; Ola Aina denies going after fellow footballer’s girlfriend

Ola Aina, Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender, has reacted after a video of him claiming that he is in a “talking stage” with another footballer’s girlfriend went viral.

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The video was a clip from a programme on Channel 4.0’s Savage Kids & Agony Aunties.

On the show, Aina said his “dilemma” was that “I’m in the talking stage with another baller’s girl.”

The full back told the stunned panellists that the footballer had showed him a picture of his girlfriend, who turned out to be the girl he (Ola Aina) had been talking with.

Asked who the footballer is, he said: “Can’t disclose that one”, but revealed he had been talking with the girl for “a few weeks”.

Responding to another question, he said he could beat the phantom love rival “easily” in a one-vs-one play.

Ola Aina eventually took the aunties’ advice to “own up” to his fellow footballer.

However, when the clip went viral, reactions followed. This forced the full back to speak up.

‘It was scripted’

He wrote on his Snapchat story: “To everyone that’s wondering. I wanna be clear with something.

“The show that is circulating was entirely scripted and created for entertainment.

“(Please focus) The storyline does not reflect my life, my relationships, or anyone connected to me.

“(Please focus) It is not rooted in reality in any way.

“I understand that clips can take on a life of their own, especially online, but I hope people can recognise this for what it is, just some content.

“(Please focus) I take pride in who I am on and off the pitch, and I would never disrespect anyone like that. (Please let’s be concentrated).”

Vanguard News