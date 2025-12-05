Osimhen’s late bicycle kick secures win for Galatasaray over Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen scored twice, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner, as Galatasaray held off a late Samsunspor fightback to secure a 3-2 victory in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

The home side started strong, with Germany international Leroy Sané opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

Osimhen then doubled Galatasaray’s lead just before the half-hour mark, finishing off a fine setup from Sané.

Samsunspor came roaring back in the second half, with Anthony Musaba pulling one back in the 56th minute.

The visitors thought they had salvaged a point when Emre Kilinç leveled the score two minutes from time.

However, Osimhen had the final word, brilliantly converting a bicycle kick deep into stoppage time to hand Galatasaray all three points.

The victory keeps Galatasaray atop the table with 36 points from 15 games, while Samsunspor remain fifth with 25 points.

Vanguard News