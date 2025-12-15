Ekpo ban: Backlash trails Eno’s executive order as critics push back

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, UYO

Governor Umo Eno’s ban on the Ekpo masquerade in Akwa Ibom State has continued to generate widespread backlash, with cultural groups, civil society actors and legal practitioners condemning the move, as an assault on tradition and an abuse of executive power.

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The controversy began on November 30 when the governor announced a ban on public display of Ekpo masquerades, citing security concerns. Days later, the declaration was formalised through an Executive Order, escalating public reaction across the state.

The government said the ban followed intelligence reports that criminals were disguising as masquerades to harass and assault members of the public. Acting on the directive, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested some individuals alleged to have violated the order.

Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, said the arrests were based on a distress call from a citizen who alleged that armed masquerades attacked passers-by, including National Youth Service Corps members.

While justifying the Executive Order, Governor Eno said the activities of masquerades had become a nuisance and a security risk, particularly on highways. He added that although Ekpo is a cultural practice, it must not infringe on the rights and safety of others.

However, the ban has drawn sharp criticism from cultural stakeholders and members of the public, who argue that public display is central to the Ekpo tradition among the Ibibio, Annang and Efik people.

Tension heightened last week when a masquerade, David Effiong, was arraigned before Magistrate Court 1 in Uyo on charges including disturbance of public peace and terrorism-related offences. Effiong appeared in court in full masquerade regalia.

At the hearing, human rights lawyer, Ekom Nwoko, who appeared for the defendant pro bono, argued that the charges did not meet the legal threshold for remand and urged the court to consider the cultural context of Ekpo.

Ruling on the application, the Chief Magistrate granted the defendant bail and ordered the police to file a formal charge, describing the remand application as inappropriate for the alleged offences. The case was adjourned to December 19, 2025, for further hearing.

Following the court ruling, criticism of the ban intensified. Public affairs analyst, Owei Lakemfa, faulted the government for criminalising a cultural practice instead of targeting individual offenders, describing the action as discriminatory.

Other critics, including activists Assam Uwana and Zik Gbemre, said the governor ought to have engaged traditional leaders and masquerade groups to regulate their activities rather than impose a blanket ban through an Executive Order.

They warned that the policy could deepen public resentment and expose the state government to further legal and cultural challenges.

Despite the criticism, the Akwa Ibom State Government has maintained that the ban remains in force, insisting that it is necessary to protect public safety and maintain order across the state.

Vanguard News