2027: Outrage trails Donald Duke’s human sacrifice revelation

By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West

Nigerians have expressed outrage at the revelation by former Cross River State governor and presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, in next year’s general election, Mr Donald Duke that some Nigerian politicians resort to human sacrifice in their desperation for power.

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The PRP’s presidential candidate, in an interaction with the media which was aired on the Morning Show programme of Arise News television had said that the desperation for power by some Nigerian politicians led them to resort to human sacrifice and cited an incident that happened while he was the governor.

According to Mr Duke, “the fundamentals of our democracy are being lost on us because it is becoming literally a do- or-die affair and that’s because we have turned politics into an occupation rather than a vocation. A large number of people today have no business being in politics. When you have a society where people are desperate for power and do all sorts of things, even using human sacrifice, you ask yourself, how low are we going to go to get it right? The only thing that can stem that is if we, the players, know that there’re dire consequences for doing this. You cannot aspire to lead the people when you yourself have a character that is abominable. While I was governor, a case was brought up where we found body parts, skulls, all sorts of things in the house of a local government chairman because he had to do some sacrifice. Now, this happens multiple times across the country. These are things we know but we never say”.

Reacting to Mr Duke’s revelation, elder statesmen, community leaders, educationists, activists, and other concerned Nigerians stressed that given the already high levels of electoral violence in the country, Mr Duke’s warning must not be dismissed as mere rhetoric. They warned that no election is worth the blood of Nigerians saying that the country urgently needs leaders who value human life above personal ambition. They also called on security and law-enforcement agencies to launch a serious, immediate investigation into these disturbing allegations, insisting that no political prize justifies human blood.

Elections are about winning confidence of people, not eliminating opponents — Prof Ojo

Prof. ‘Gbade Ojo, a Political Scientist, University of Ilorin and former Chief of Staff to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi said: “The allegation that some politicians resort to human sacrifice in their desperation to win elections is extremely disturbing and should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric. Whether every of such claims can be substantiated or not, the persistence of reports and allegations of ritual killings linked to political ambitions points to a dangerous intersection of desperation, criminality and superstition in our politics. Elections are fundamentally about winning the confidence of the people, not eliminating opponents or seeking supernatural assistance through human sacrifice. Where politicians believe that power can be obtained through violence, ritual or the shedding of innocent blood, it reflects a serious erosion of our democratic values and the sanctity of human life. The warning about Nigeria potentially descending into widespread violence ahead of the 2027 general election should therefore be taken seriously. The security agencies must be proactive rather than reactive. Intelligence gathering, surveillance and the investigation of suspicious killings must be strengthened, while anyone found to be sponsoring or participating in ritual killings must face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political status.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders and civil society organisations should equally intensify public enlightenment against the belief that human sacrifice or ritual practices can guarantee electoral victory. Ultimately, the best antidote is to make elections more credible and less susceptible to manipulation. When politicians know that victory depends on the votes of the people rather than violence, money, intimidation or occult practices, the incentive for such desperation will diminish considerably. Nigeria must not allow the struggle for political power to become a justification for the destruction of human lives.”

Resort to human sacrifice for political power deeply troubling — Hon Adewale

Former Ondo state SDP chairman, Hon Stephen Adewale said, “Donald Duke’s allegation is deeply troubling and should be investigated rather than dismissed as political rhetoric. If he possesses credible evidence that politicians have engaged in human sacrifice, he should present it to the appropriate security agencies because human sacrifice is murder, regardless of the political, cultural or spiritual language used to disguise it. Some politicians may resort to such barbarity because political office in Nigeria has become a gateway to enormous wealth, influence and immunity.

The winner-takes-all character of our politics, coupled with weak institutions and persistent electoral impunity, can persuade desperate aspirants that power must be obtained at any cost. The killings associated with the recent Osun governorship election should serve as a grave warning ahead of the 2027 general election. Security agencies must thoroughly investigate every politically connected death, identify both the perpetrators and their sponsors, and ensure prompt prosecution.

Political parties should disqualify aspirants associated with violence, while INEC, civil society, traditional rulers and religious leaders must continually affirm that no public office is worth the blood of a Nigerian. Until the certainty of punishment replaces the prevailing culture of impunity, desperate politicians may continue to regard violence as a pathway to power.

Nigerians should expose politicians involved in rituals – Sir Owie

Former Chief Whip of the Senate and NDC chieftain, Sir Rowland Owie, said: “I hear about it, but I have never seen it myself, neither here in Edo nor back in the old Midwest. I have not witnessed anyone perform such rituals, but I am convinced that anyone who does so in order to gain political office will come to a bad end.

“From my own observation, those suspected of engaging in such practices have not fared well. Many have died in terrible ways, and their children have not prospered. If you look at such people, even if they have twenty children, you will hardly find one who succeeds in life. Stopping this practice is difficult because it is done in secret. Secret societies are already banned, but ritual activities remain hidden.

“Only a person’s conscience can truly prevent them. If caught, they will deny everything. That is why the electorate must be bold enough to expose them. Once exposed, they will be forced to stop.”

A reprehensible act that demands full legal justice — Ambakederimo

Convener of South South Reawakening Group, Joseph Ambakederimo said: “How anyone could believe in, let alone engage in such a fetish act in today’s world is difficult to imagine. The allure of political power has driven some among us to the brink. If this is indeed the case, those caught must be dealt with firmly within the ambit of the law.”

2027 elections must not be sacrificed on the altar of political desperation — Prof Okaba

A university don and immediate past President, Ijaw National Congress (INC), said: “The specter of Nigerian politicians turning to human sacrifice for electoral victory exposes a profound moral collapse, where a do-or-die mentality and winner-takes-all system devalue human life and make ritual violence a tempting shortcut to power.

“To avert this tragedy, urgent action is needed: INEC and security agencies must enforce swift prosecutions, financial rewards of office must be reduced, voter education must reject thuggery, religious leaders and media must condemn occultism, and all allegations of ritual sacrifice must be transparently investigated, because no political prize is worth a single human life, and Nigeria’s democratic integrity hangs in the balance.”

Nigeria’s politics drifting from sport to bloodshed — Evangelist Ebiowei

For Ebitumitula Embiowei, an evangelist and House of Assembly candidate, Bayelsa State, he noted: “In the past, Nigerian politics was often viewed as a contest of skill, where the best minds were mobilized to outmaneuver opponents. Today, however, many politicians are perceived as prioritizing personal enrichment, acquiring wealth, power, and property, over public service. This shift has led to a toxic environment where electoral victories are pursued through intimidation, violence, and coercion, rather than through constructive debate or proven competence.

“As a result, the political space has become dangerously volatile, with ordinary citizens frequently bearing the brunt of election-related unrest. Looking ahead, Nigeria urgently needs leaders who value human life above personal ambition, echoing the principle that no political goal is worth a single drop of blood. Elections must be won on the strength of a candidate’s record and vision, not through the deployment of hired thugs or violent tactics.

“For the nation to break free from cycles of bloodshed, citizens and institutions must demand accountability and reject any candidate who relies on fear or force. Only then can Nigeria move toward a democracy that truly serves and protects all its people.”

ISSJHR demands investigation into use of human sacrifice for power

According to the Chancellor, International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR), Dr. Jackson Omenazu, this matter demands serious investigation by the appropriate security and law-enforcement authorities. “The root causes likely lie in political desperation, the excessive value placed on public office, weak accountability, and an entrenched culture of impunity. When politicians believe power can be won or kept at any cost, ordinary citizens’ lives become dangerously expendable.

“We call for stronger intelligence gathering, better protection for witnesses and whistleblowers, effective monitoring of political financing, and swift prosecution of electoral-violence cases. Political power must be pursued through the ballot, never through the blood of the Nigerian people. No election is worth a human life, and no political ambition outweighs the right of Nigerians to live.”

Politicians’ desperation fueled by deep-seated corruption — Aghomi

Austin Aghomi, Media Consultant and Coordinator of Journalists for Just Development of the Niger Delta said: “From the Ondo election violence in 1965 to the deadlier 1983 clashes during the Second Republic, and the Abonnema killings in 2019, every election cycle has been marked by bloodshed. Whether driven by ritual sacrifices or violence to eliminate opponents, killing remains a crime punishable under the same criminal code.

“However, former Governor Donald Duke should avoid sweeping statements without evidence. If he knows individuals involved in ritual killings for political purposes, he should name them or provide proof. Politicians resort to human sacrifice out of desperation to win at all costs, fueled by deep-seated corruption that makes political office one of Nigeria’s most lucrative ventures. The only lasting solution is credible elections, with strict legal action against anyone caught in election-related violence or ritual killings.”

Ritual does not determine who wins an election — Igbo women Assembly

The National President of the Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, warned that the increasing desperation by politicians to win elections at all costs could worsen ritual killings and political violence as the 2027 general elections approach.

She said, “The unfortunate thing is not just the issue of ritual killings. What frightens me even more is the way some politicians encourage and arm youths to cause chaos during elections simply because they want to win at all cost. During elections, they give these young people money and weapons and turn them into instruments of intimidation and violence. They teach them how to harass people and deal with political opponents.

“But after getting what they want, they stop funding them and suddenly begin to see them as criminals. The monsters they created become a danger to society and, in some cases, even turn against their creators. Two desperate politicians may engage in the same rituals, but only one person can emerge winner. That alone should tell us that ritual does not determine who wins an election. Why shed innocent blood because of political ambition? Let politicians do what is right, win the confidence of the people and allow Nigerians to freely decide who should govern them.”

Some politicians may go that far, but not all — Abia elders chairman

Chairman of Abia State Elders Consultative Forum, Archbishop Professor Princewill Ariwodo, said some politicians might resort to ritual killings in their desperation for power but cautioned against generalising the allegation. According to him, “Some could get to that extent, but not everyone. I know there is ritual killing in Nigeria, but I cannot say politicians generally do rituals to grab power because we have not caught or prosecuted anyone for that. Ritual killings and bloodshed have become a disastrous and devastating problem.

“Even some youths who are desperate for quick wealth are allegedly involved. Every politician knows there is God and there is judgment after this life. Power is temporary. If anyone sheds innocent blood to acquire power, such a person should desist because one day, God will demand an account for those lives.”

Such desperation ends in vanity — Rt Hon Bakkita Bello

Former Speaker of Ondo state House of Assembly and Ondo State Secretary of Afenifere, Rt Hon Bakkita Bello, said that, “Strives, struggles and contests for power, in Nigeria and elsewhere amongst gladiators in any human endeavours, have led to desperation on the part of many. This desperation from the past erroneously involved the belief in human sacrifices.

“So, the beliefs and involvement in human sacrifices to acquire, possess, retain and dominate powers, though abnormal, despicable, cruel, inhuman and condemnable, in Nigerian politics as well as any other endeavors, cannot be dismissed. Any act of human sacrifice is against the law whether in Nigeria or any other part of the world. It is against humanity and all forms of morality. Wherever it is found, it is man’s inhumanity against man. It’s a capital offense and should attract the highest and ultimate capital penalty. Moreover, such desperation ends in vanity. Power is transient and ephemeral”.

Politicians who engage in such are living in the stone age — Comrade Ekujumi

A human rights activist, based in Lagos, comrade Nelson Ekujumi, said, “I cannot rationalize such horrendous and criminal acts as a pathway to winning election, it doesn’t make sense. Why politicians will engage in such an obscene and evil act is because they lack knowledge of how democracy works and are only living in their stone age of ritualistic culture which is outdated and condemnable.

“The only way to discourage such a despicable act is to ensure that whoever goes on that path is made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.”

Samuel Oyadongha; Olasunkanmi Akoni; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Egufe Yafugborhi; Shina Abubakar; James Ogunnnaike; Steve Oko; Ozioruva Aliu; Daniel Abia; Emem Idio & Adeola Badru