Edo female journalist, cameraman assaulted by Okpebholo’s aide, NUJ condemns action

Governor Monday Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A female reporter from the government-owned Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), Mrs. Juliet Enabulele-Asein and a cameraman Bright Osifo have been assaulted by an aide to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Kelly Okungbowa popularly called Ebo Stone

The incident happened at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City during an empowerment programme for 250 physically challenged people.

The incident happened when some of the people who were said not to be part of the beneficiaries tried to enter the hall and they were being escorted through a side door.

Okungbowa was said to have pounced on the cameraman, alleging that he was recording the scene and when Enabulele-Asein noticed the development she tried to explain to him that the cameraman was not recording but in the process, he physically assaulted the reporter, hitting her on her shoulder in an attempt to slap her.

“I told him that the cameraman was not recording and even asked him if he did not see that the cameraman was working for the state government-owned station, but it fell on deaf ears”, she told Vanguard.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Festus Alenkhe and Andy Egbon condemned the assault on the journalist and her colleague and called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute Okungbowa.

The statement said the action of Okungbowa was an attack on press freedom, the safety of journalists, and the right of media professionals to carry out their lawful duties without fear, intimidation, or violence.

“The NUJ further warns that attacks on journalists in the line of duty will no longer be tolerated, and urges members of the public, especially public figures, to exercise restraint and show respect for the constitutional role of the media in strengthening democracy and promoting accountability.

“The NUJ further warns that attacks on journalists in the line of duty will no longer be tolerated, and urges members of the public, especially public figures, to exercise restraint and show respect for the constitutional role of the media in strengthening democracy and promoting accountability.

“The Union calls on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to immediately investigate this incident and ensure that justice is served.”

Okungbowa was in March this year suspended as the boss of the Public Safety Response Team and the activities of the team were suspended indefinitely over complaints about the activities of the body which the n resulted in the death of a two-year-old girl when officers of the PSRT attempted to take over the steering wheel of a moving vehicle, causing the driver to lose control.

He was recently appointed as a coordinator of The City Boy Movement in the state, a youth-based supporters’ group for President Bola Tinubu.