Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 8, 2025

The Nigerian Naira experienced a relatively stable start to the week against the US Dollar across the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the parallel market, according to data monitored on Monday, December 8, 2025.

NFEM Rate Holds Steady

In the official market, the indicative exchange rate for the US Dollar to Naira was recorded at N1449.84 per dollar as of the morning of December 8, 2025. This rate reflects a continuation of the figures seen towards the end of the preceding week, suggesting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent monetary and liquidity management interventions may be holding the market steady.

Market analysts note that the NFEM continues to operate with thin liquidity, a factor that often leads to volatility, but the rate has shown resilience in the face of ongoing demand pressures.

Parallel Market: A Premium Persists

In the parallel or black market, where most informal transactions and smaller business dealings occur, the Naira’s value against the Dollar maintained its premium over the official rate. While the exact trading band can vary widely across dealers, sources indicate the Naira was trading around N1480 to N1490 to the dollar in major urban centers like Lagos and Abuja.

This persistent gap between the official and parallel rates continues to be a point of concern for businesses, fueling speculation and discouraging foreign investment through official channels.

The market is expected to remain under close watch for any major policy pronouncements or significant shifts in foreign currency supply that could impact these rates as the year-end approaches.