Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, December 17, 2025

​The Nigerian Naira continues to experience significant activity across the various segments of the foreign exchange market today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Data from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and the unofficial parallel market indicate a narrow but persistent gap between official and black-market rates as the year draws to a close.

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In the official NFEM window, the Naira opened the day with a slight depreciation compared to the previous day’s closing figures. Trading data reveals that the US Dollar is currently exchanging for an average of 1,453.67 Naira. This follows a volatile start to the week where the currency hit a daily high of 1,454.97 Naira during early morning sessions. Market analysts attribute this movement to a surge in demand from corporate entities looking to settle end-of-year obligations and import invoices before the holiday break.

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The parallel market, often referred to as the black market, tells a slightly different story with rates remaining higher than the official window. Currently, street traders in major hubs like Lagos, Abuja, and Kano are buying the Dollar at approximately 1,475 Naira and selling at 1,485 Naira.

While this represents a relatively stable margin compared to the previous week, the premium between the official and parallel rates remains a point of concern for small-scale importers and individual travellers.

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The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained its stance on ensuring liquidity within the NFEM to curb extreme volatility. Recent reports suggest that the apex bank’s interventions have helped prevent a more drastic slide of the local currency, even as global oil price fluctuations continue to impact Nigeria’s foreign reserves.

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For other major currencies, the British Pound is trading at approximately 1,943 Naira in the official market, while the Euro is pegged at 1,707 Naira. In the parallel market, these rates are slightly higher, with the Pound nearing the 2,000 Naira mark in some regions.

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