Deutsche Bank ready to fund Carter, 3rd Mainland bridges — FG

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By John Alechenu

Abuja—The federal government has received a funding offer from Deutsche Bank to replace Carter Bridge and rehabilitate of 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Structured Trade and Export Finance, Moritz Dornemann, and the bank’s Chief Country Representative Nigeria, Andreas Voss, made the offer during a meeting with the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, in Abuja, yesterday.

Special Adviser (Media), to the minister, Orji Uchenna Orji, said: “In their mission statement, the team from Deutsche Bank, made up of the Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Structured Trade and Export Finance, Moritz Dornemann and the bank’s Chief Country Representative Nigeria, Andreas Voss said they came to indicate interest in the funding of the replacement of Carter Bridge, Lagos and the rehabilitation of 3rd Mainland Bridge,Lagos.”

He noted that the bank officials commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to large-scale road infrastructure development, saying it was critical to achieving sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

They also praised Hitech Construction Nig Ltd for the quality of work on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and expressed interest in further funding the project.

Umahi had explained to his guests that Carter Bridge was badly damaged and needed replacement, while the 3rd Mainland Bridge required comprehensive repair of its underwater elements to ensure sustainability for another 50 years.

He assured the bank officials that the procurement process for the projects was unbiased and transparent, adding that they would be kept informed of developments.