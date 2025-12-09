Detty December: Bolt sees spike in airport rides

By Dickson Omobola

Less than eight days into the festive period, otherwise known as Detty December, ride-hailing platform, Bolt, has recorded a surge in airport trips, signifying increased arrivals of Nigerians in the diaspora, tourists and holiday travellers into major cities.

For more updates on Detty December 2025 as it unfolds, please visit Vanguard’s Detty December .

Internal mobility data from Bolt showed that airport trips grew sharply between November 20 and December 5, with Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos recording a 14.9 per cent increase and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja seeing a 17.56 per cent rise within the period.

The trend, according to Bolt, is a reflection of the beginning of one of the busiest travel windows of the year, as travellers fly in for concerts, weddings, festivals nightlife and family reunions.

Speaking on the development, Bolt’s Head of Regulatory & Policy (Africa), Weyinmi Aghadiuno, noted that the growth showed the platform’s role as a trusted mobility partner during peak travel seasons.

Aghadiuno said: “We are excited to see more people coming into Nigeria to enjoy Detty December, and our goal is to make their arrival as smooth as possible.

‘’Whether it’s riders heading from the airport to their hotels, events or family homes, Bolt remains committed to providing reliable, convenient and safe mobility throughout the festive season.

“This season is all about connection, reuniting with loved ones and experiencing the best of Nigerian entertainment. Bolt is here to help people get to the heart of that experience, starting from the moment they land.”