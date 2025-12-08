Davido’s ‘Galorizzy’, Wizkid’s ‘Money Constant’ battle for Detty December 2025 anthem

By Efosa Taiwo

Every year, Nigeria’s festive season arrives not just with parties and concerts, but also with a defining soundtrack — the one song that becomes the heartbeat of Detty December.

Last year, “Oblee” by DJ YK Mule, featuring Kashcoming, Slimcase, and Qdot, served as the official anthem for Detty December 2024. Fido later joined the festive wave, dropping his hit single “Joy Is Coming” just 11 days before Christmas, which quickly became the uplifting soundtrack that carried Nigerians into the New Year.

Now, as Detty December 2025 launches, the search for this year’s anthem has sparked one of the fiercest musical debates in recent memory: with Davido’s “Galorizzy” ft. Mavo, ECool, Morravey, Scotts.M & Iphxne Dj and DJ Maphorisa’s Money Constant ft DJ Tunez, Wizkid, Mavo

For more updates on Detty December as it unfolds, visit: Detti December Vanguard

Social Media Debate

Nigeria’s vibrant holiday season has found itself in the middle of a friendly but heated showdown, as both records dominate clubs, charts, playlists, and social media conversations.

And at the centre of the storm is fast-rising sensation Mavo, whose extraordinary breakout year has made him an unexpected kingmaker in the race.

Mavo, real name Marvin Oseremen, exploded earlier this year with the Amapiano-laced “Escaladizzy” featuring Wavestar, a track that showcased his indigenous melodic rap style, slang-heavy lyricism, and signature rhythmic bounce.

His catalogue spans favourites from his 2023 debut album Ukanigbe, including “Tumo Weto,” “Ukanigbe,” and “No,” to fresh hits from his 2025 project Kilometer II, featuring “Shakabullizy” and “Too Busy” with Kashcoming.

Recently, Mavo has become a collaborative magnet, powering star-studded records like “Escaladizzy II” (with Zlatan, Ayra Starr, and Shallipopi), “Money Constant” (with Wizkid, Maphorisa, and DJ Tunez), and the viral hit “Body” with CKay.

But the conversation remains centred on the two songs that have captured Nigeria’s December mood.

Davido’s “Galorizzy”, propelled by Mavo’s fresh sonic influence, has been hailed as a “classic for the multitude.” Embodying the singer’s signature vibrancy and emotional resonance, the track has become an instant favourite at concerts, lounges, and pre-December parties.

Meanwhile, Wizkid’s “Money Constant”: a smooth fusion of Amapiano, groove, and star power has surged as a nationwide sensation. With Wizkid’s laid-back delivery, Maphorisa’s production precision, DJ Tunez’s bounce, and Mavo’s flavour, the track has earned heavy rotation from Lagos to London.

As both songs climb charts and dominate December playlists, a lively debate has emerged: Which track is the true Detty December 2025 anthem?

With #TeamGalorizzy and #TeamMoneyConstant battling across social media, it’s clear that this year’s December isn’t just detty: it’s competitive. Regardless of which track ultimately wins the crown, Nigerians are already enjoying a December soundscape powered by some of the biggest and brightest in the industry.