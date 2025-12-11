Customs extends Authorised Economic Operator migration deadline

Customs officers

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has extended the deadline for the migration of all beneficiaries under the Fast Track Scheme to the Authorised Economic Operator, AEO, Programme.

It announced a shift in the earlier cut-off date of December 31, 2025, to a new deadline of January 31, 2026.

The NCS explained in a statement, yesterday, that the decision was in furtherance of its commitment to deepening trade facilitation, securing supply chain and strengthening compliance in line with global standards.

It said: “Consequently, all existing Fast Track beneficiaries who are yet to complete their migration are advised to initiate and conclude their AEO applications through the official platform: aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.

“The extended timeline provides operators with ample opportunity to meet programme requirements and secure AEO certification without disruption to their business operations.”

The service advised that for enquiries, technical support, or guidance, stakeholders may reach the dedicated helpdesk for the AEO.

“Only companies duly certified under the AEO Programme will continue to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the Fast Track Scheme,” it added.

The AEO Programme is a globally recognised compliance-based initiative that grants trusted operators enhanced benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection levels, pre-arrival processing, and greater predictability in cross-border trade.

NCS said the extension reinforces the Service’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and inclusive transition process for all stakeholders.

“This decision to fully migrate from the fast-track scheme to AEO is consistent with the World Customs Organisation, WCO, SAFE Framework of Standards and is supported by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

“To further support stakeholders and sustain ongoing sensitisation efforts, the Service will convene another comprehensive Stakeholders Engagement Forum to provide practical guidance on the migration process, demonstrate application procedures, and address compliance-related concerns,” it added.