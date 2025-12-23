China not behind illegal mining in Nigeria, says federation

China’s flag

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The China Mining Federation of Nigeria has dismissed reports alleging that Chinese mining companies are infiltrating Nigeria’s solid minerals sector and engaging in illegal activities, describing the claims as false and misleading, while restating its commitment to lawful mining practices in the country.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the federation said it had observed the recirculation of media reports accusing some Chinese nationals of illegal mining, seizure of critical mineral resources, environmental degradation and alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Addressing claims that Chinese companies are supporting terrorism, the federation described the allegations as completely unfounded, stressing that Chinese mining firms operating in Nigeria have themselves been victims of terrorist attacks.

It added that Chinese companies in Nigeria have consistently supported efforts by the Federal Government to safeguard national security and remain willing to cooperate fully to ensure a safe and stable operating environment.

The federation stated: “Chinese mining companies in Nigeria have always strictly complied with Nigeria’s laws and regulations, in accordance with the guidance of the Chinese government. While conducting business in compliance with the law, these companies actively cooperate with Nigerian government departments to strengthen mining governance.

“They have also responded proactively to Nigeria’s need for industrial transformation and upgrading in the mining sector by making investments, building local factories and hiring Nigerian workers. These measures have boosted local employment and enabled Nigeria to retain greater added value, turning resource endowments into tangible development dividends.

“By giving back to local communities, fulfilling social responsibilities, and protecting the natural environment, these companies have made positive contributions to deepening China-Nigeria mining cooperation.”

The federation urged Nigerian media organisations and the public to report on the activities of Chinese mining companies fairly and objectively, warning against the spread of misinformation capable of undermining bilateral relations between Nigeria and China.

It reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to deepen cooperation in the mining sector, support Nigeria’s economic and social development and ensure that the partnership delivers tangible benefits to both countries.