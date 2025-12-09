China moves to fast-track zero-tariff access for Nigerian exports

China’s flag

China has offered a significant boost to Nigeria’s export ambitions after its ambassador in Abuja, Yu Dunhai, announced that Beijing is prepared to fast-track a zero-tariff policy for Nigerian goods ahead of schedule.

The move signals a fresh push to strengthen economic ties as both countries mark 55 years of diplomatic relations and prepare for the 2026 China Africa Year of Cultural Exchanges.

Yu pledged during a meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, where discussions centred on trade expansion, strategic cooperation, and long-term development priorities.

He said the early rollout of zero-tariff access would deepen trust between the two nations and create real economic gains for citizens on both sides.

According to the ambassador, the China-Nigeria comprehensive strategic partnership has now entered what he described as “the fast track”, guided by policy directions in the Chinese Communist Party’s recommendations for the forthcoming 15th Five-Year Plan.

He noted that China remains committed to high-standard opening up and development initiatives that promote shared global prosperity.

Recall that earlier this year, China extended zero-tariff treatment to all tariff lines for the 33 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations, a move widely interpreted as part of a broader effort to deepen Sino-African economic engagement.

The commitment to fast-track similar access for Nigeria will position the country to benefit more directly from China’s expanding trade concessions.

In his comment, Tuggar welcomed the announcement and described China as one of Nigeria’s most vital strategic partners.

He emphasised Beijing’s long-standing support for Nigeria’s social and economic progress and restated the country’s adherence to the One China principle.

He added that Nigeria aims to align development strategies with China, expand cooperation in manufacturing, trade, and investment, and scale up the relationship in the coming years.