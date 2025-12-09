Champions League: Osimhen leads Galatasaray attack against Monaco

Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen is expected to lead Galatasaray attack when they visit Monaco in today’s UEFA Champions League, UCL.

The two sides sit mid-table in the UCL league phase and clash for the seventh time overall in this competition.

It’s been a strange few weeks for Monaco, who have beaten PSG in the middle of a poor five-match run that has seen them fall off the pace in both the UCL and Ligue 1.

Six points after five matches leave them battling to simply stay inside the top 24, but the more optimistic Monaco fans will point to the fact they’re unbeaten in four European outings.

That 1-0 win against Bodø/ Glimt on matchday four is their only success across their last eight games in this competition and with a mere three wins from their last 14 main-draw UCL home games, things could yet get worse here.

That leaves the door open for Galatasaray, but they too arrive in Monaco in wayward form, losing two of their last five across all competitions, including a defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise in their last UCL outing.

Okan Buruk’s side at least steadied the ship by claim- ing a last gasp 3-2 domestic win over the weekend thanks to a 93rd-minute winner.

That was a morale-boosting victory as they look to claim successive away UCL wins for just the second ever time, but the history books suggest that that might be a tall order, as of the 26 teams to have played 50+ away UCL fix- tures, only Olympiacos (11%) have a lower win rate in such matches than Galatasaray (13%)!