BUA Group honours 510 employees with ₦30bn cash awards at its 2025 Night of Excellence

Abdul Samad Rabiu

BUA Group has disbursed a total of ₦30 billion to 510 employees at its 2025 Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards, one of the most significant employee reward initiatives undertaken by a Nigerian private sector company.

The ceremony recognised long service, loyalty, and exceptional contribution by employees whose commitment spans from five years to over four decades. It reflected a belief that has guided the Group since inception: enduring businesses are built by people.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu CFR CON, described the evening as a moment to acknowledge loyalty, resilience, and shared ownership of the BUA journey.

He recalled that from modest beginnings 36 years ago, BUA has grown into one of Nigeria’s most valuable listed enterprises, with a combined market capitalisation now in the trillions of naira. He noted, however, that the journey was never the achievement of one man, one board, or capital alone.

According to Rabiu, “every factory built, every system strengthened, every challenge overcome, and every milestone reached carries the imprint of employees who believed in the vision long before the results were visible.”

He reaffirmed that BUA has always regarded its workforce as partners in a shared legacy rather than merely staff, adding that loyalty and professionalism are values that must be recognised in tangible ways.

As part of the 2025 awards, ₦30 billion was disbursed to 510 recipients across multiple long service and excellence categories. Due to time considerations at the event, only 41 recipients received their awards physically from the Chairman during the ceremony. These represented the highest award categories, ranging from ₦100 million to ₦1 billion.

The on stage recipients comprised sixteen recipients of ₦100 million each, nine recipients of ₦200 million each, seven recipients of ₦250 million each, three recipients of ₦500 million each, five recipients of ₦1 billion each, and one special award recipient whose cash award was not announced at the event. The special award was presented to Kabiru Rabiu in recognition of his exceptional loyalty, leadership, and long standing contribution to the growth and stability of the BUA Group.

All other awardees had received their plaques and cheques ahead of the ceremony or will receive theirs at their respective plants and operational locations across the country.

Rabiu described the cash awards as a token of appreciation, noting that no amount of money can fully account for decades of dedication, personal sacrifice, and belief in the company’s mission.

Looking ahead, he said BUA would continue to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and strengthen its footprint across cement, food, sugar, and infrastructure, adding that the people who built the Group would continue to grow with it.

The BUA Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards is part of BUA Group’s cultural backbone, reflecting an organisation built on shared prosperity, long term thinking, and respect for its people. In addition to staff, partners, and customers, the event had in attendance, distinguished. captains of industry including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, friends, well-wishers, as well as the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance (State), Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, and Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa.