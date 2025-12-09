Senate approves Tinubu’s request to deploy troops to Benin Republic

Senate

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The Senate has expeditiously approved the request by President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin for a peace mission.

According to the Senate, confirming and approving President Tinubu’s decision to deploy troops to the neighbouring Republic of Benin as part of a peace mission a failed coup attempt against President Patrice Talon was to save unnecessary çriminality and disruption of property.

The Senate resolved into the Committee of the Whole when it received a letter from the President requesting approval, just as the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, moved that the Senate should discuss the letter.

Thereafter, they resolved into the Committee of the Whole to discuss the urgent request.

There was no discussion, as it did not take them two minutes to revert to plenary to expeditiously approve the request

President Tinubu had earlier today written to the Senate, seeking its consent to deploy to the Benin Republic for combat operations in another country.

The letter was read on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

According to the President, the letter, which was in sequel to section 5( 5) of 1999 Constitution as amended, also became imperative following the need for peacekeeping as a sister country..

The President said that deploying the troops was as a result of a request by the Benin Republic for assistance and considering the close ties of friendship and brotherhood.

The letter was titled, “Deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin for peace mission.”

Tinubu’s letter to the Senate read, “Pursuant to Section 5 (5) Part 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I seek further to consultation with the National Defence Council, the consent of the Senate for the deployment of Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin.

“This request is made further to a request received from the Government of Benin Republic for the exceptional and immediate provision of air support by the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The distinguished Senate may wish to note that the Government of the Republic of Benin is currently faced with an attempted unconstitutional seizure of power and disruption and destabilisation of democratic institutions.

“The situation as reported by the Government of Benin requires urgent external intervention. The distinguished Senate considers the close ties of brotherhood and friendship which exist between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, as well as the principles of collective security upheld within ECOWAS.

“It is our duty to provide the support as requested by the Government of the Republic of Benin. While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and approve this request expeditiously, please accept, distinguished Senate President, distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration and personal regards.

“Yours sincerely, Bola Ametunegwu, President, Commander-in-Chief, Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

This request for consent was committed to the Committee of the Whole for immediate action.

It will be recalled that soldiers operating under the “Military Committee for Refoundation,” led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri, briefly seized the state television station in Cotonou on Sunday, announcing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon’s administration, but the coup was thwarted by the intervention of fighter jets and troops deployed in the neighbouring country by President Tinubu.

Details later…