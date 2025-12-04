Breaking: Eba removed as Cross River APC chairman

Alphonsus Eba

..Ojogu takes over as acting chairman

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Alphonsus Eba, has been removed from office.

The state executive committee of the APC impeached Eba for refusing to resign despite repeated calls from various sections of the party.

Ntufam Ekum Ojogu has assumed office as acting chairman and will oversee the affairs of the party until a state congress is convened and his position is formally ratified.

The decision is in line with Section 17(6) of the party’s constitution, which empowers the SEC to appoint an acting chairman when the substantive chairman is removed.

Details soon…