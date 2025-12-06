Air Force jet crashes in Niger; NAF reacts

A resident of the community views the burning air force jet that crashed.

An Air Force Alpha Jet has crashed near Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State. Two pilots reportedly escaped death.

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Lapai TV, a digital television network in Niger State, reported that the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

Onlookers viewing parts of the jet that crashed.

According to eyewitnesses, the two pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft went down and caught fire around 4:10 p.m.

“The jet landed close to town, and fortunately, the pilots ejected safely,” one eyewitness noted.

The jet took off from the Kainji Air Force Base, which is close to Karabonde town.

Nigerian Air Force reacts

Reacting to the disaster, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, commended the exceptional bravery and professionalism of its Alpha Jet pilots who safely ejected.

A statement by NAF said the pilots took the action following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at Nigerian Air Force Base, Kainji.

Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said: “Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed an emergency, prompting the pilots to act swiftly and with remarkable composure.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection.

“The crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has praised the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which prevented loss of life.

“He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident.

“The Nigerian Air Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to stringent safety standards and operational excellence.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate.”

Vanguard News