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December 19, 2025

Bologna win shoot-out with Inter to reach Italian Super Cup final

Bologna win shoot-out with Inter to reach Italian Super Cup final

Inter Milan’s Armenian forward #22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (R) is tackled by Bologna’s Italian forward #07 Riccardo Orsolini (L) during the Italian Super Cup semi-final match between Inter Milan and Bologna FC 1909 at King Al-Awwal Park Stadium, in Riyadh on December 19, 2025. Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP

Bologna reached the Italian Super Cup final on Friday after beating Inter Milan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Riyadh.

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Ciro Immobile scored the winning penalty for Bologna in front of a sparse crowd in Saudi Arabia, setting up a final showdown with Serie A champions Napoli on Monday.

Napoli booked a spot in the final by beating AC Milan 2-0 on Thursday.

“I’ve had three and a half months of suffering but I’ve a big family who helped me,” said Immobile, who has missed almost all this season with a thigh injury.

“Napoli are in great shape, but it’s a one-off match and anything can happen.”

Riccardo Orsolini levelled the scores for Italian Cup holders Bologna with his penalty 10 minutes before half-time, cancelling out Marcus Thuram’s early volleyed opener for Inter.

Vincenzo Italiano’s players held their nerve better in the shoot-out, with Alessandro Bastoni, Nicolo Barella and Ange-Yoan Bonny all failing from the spot for Inter.

Traditionally featuring the Serie A and Italian Cup champions, since 2023 the Italian Super Cup has also included the runners-up from league and cup.

The four-team tournament is contracted to be held in Saudi Arabia until 2029.

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