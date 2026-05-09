Champions Inter thump Lazio in cup final warm up

Inter Milan’s players applaud as they celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and InterMilan at Olympic stadium in Rome on May 9, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Inter Milan celebrated the Serie A title by winning 3-0 at Lazio on Saturday, in a match which was also a warm up for next week’s Italian Cup final.

Lautaro Martinez, Petar Sucic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted for the champions who have a chance to complete for a league and cup double at the same stadium on Wednesday night.

Saturday’s win was played out in a bizarre atmosphere as the vast majority of Lazio supporters continued a months-long boycott of home matches in protest at owner Claudio Lotito’s stewardship of the club.

Hardcore Lazio and Inter fans, who have a long standing relationship also due to shared hard-right politics, gathered together in the nearby Ponte Milvio neighbourhood during the match.

The seats at the Stadio Olimpico that were taken were populated by Inter supporters who cheered on their team to a simple victory in the Italian capital.

Inter are 15 points clear of Napoli who host Bologna on Monday night still unsure of a spot in next season’s Champions League with three matches remaining in their season.

Also battling for a place in the top four are Juventus, Luciano Spalletti’s team at Lecce in Saturday’s late match and just one point ahead of fifth-placed Roma.

Resurgent Roma are at Parma on Sunday evening before AC Milan, who are only three points ahead of the capital club in third, host Atalanta.