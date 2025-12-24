Best places to retire in Europe in 2026

Spain

As more retirees seek quality of life, affordable living and accessible healthcare, Europe continues to shine as a top retirement region.

In 2026, a new retirement ranking has reshaped long-held favourites and highlighted destinations that combine climate, cost, culture and comfort for those in their golden years.

1. Greece — Mediterranean sunshine, affordability

Named the world’s best place to retire in 2026, Greece tops many lists thanks to its sunny climate, low cost of living and solid healthcare infrastructure. Rent and daily expenses are comparatively low, making it possible for many retirees to live comfortably on modest pensions.

Attractive residency options, including the Financially Independent Person permit and Golden Visa, add to its appeal.

2. Portugal — Mild climate, retiree-friendly visas

Portugal remains a perennial favourite for retirement in Europe. With its mild weather year-round, scenic coastlines in the Algarve, and one of the most welcoming passive income visas (the D7), it offers a balance of quality services and manageable costs. Its healthcare system ranks highly and many expats find the lifestyle both safe and relaxing.

3. Spain — Healthcare, lively culture

Spain’s warm climate, world-class public hospitals, and vibrant social life make it a strong contender. Regions like Costa del Sol, Valencia and Andalusia attract retirees with sunshine, cultural richness and affordable living, though private insurance may be needed for non-EU citizens.

4. Italy — Timeless charm, diverse landscapes

Italy

Italy appeals with its rich cultural heritage, varied landscapes and relaxed lifestyle. From the Tuscan hills to coastal Sicily, retirees enjoy excellent food, community life and accessible healthcare. Local residency rules and the ease of travel within the EU make Italy a popular choice.

5. France — Culture, cuisine, care

France remains attractive for retirees who value world-class healthcare, secure public services and diverse living options from the peaceful countryside to the Côte d’Azur. While some administrative hurdles exist for non-EU citizens, the country’s high quality of life continues to draw long-term residents.

6. Cyprus — Island life & low crime

Cyprus combines Mediterranean weather with a relaxed pace of life. English is widely spoken and retirees benefit from affordable living, strong safety records and straightforward residency by investment programmes. Its beaches and small towns are especially popular among Europeans seeking sun and security.

7. Malta — Compact, convenient

English-speaking Malta offers retirees the convenience of a small island with excellent healthcare, strong expat communities and easy travel to Europe. Though property prices are higher than in some Mediterranean neighbours, the safety and stability it provides are major draws.

8. Croatia — Adriatic Beauty on a Budget

Croatia has grown in popularity for retirees seeking beautiful coastlines, historic towns and lower living costs than many Western European destinations. Places like Split and Dubrovnik offer seaside charm, while inland regions provide even more affordable options.

9. Slovenia — Green, quiet

Slovenia’s lush landscapes, outdoor lifestyle and emphasis on sustainability appeal to retirees who favour nature and safety. With affordable services and a central European location, it’s ideal for those who want quiet charm without isolation.

10. Türkiye — Lowest cost lifeline

While not an EU member, Türkiye deserves mention for retirees on tighter budgets. It offers the lowest cost of living in Europe, strong community safety, and appealing weather along the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. Its connection to European transport and cultural diversity further enhances its retirement appeal.

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