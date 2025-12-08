Bayelsa bans illegal mining, declares community agreements with miners null

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — The Bayelsa State government has imposed a total ban on unauthorized and illegal mining activities across the state, warning community leaders against signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with illegal miners, and declaring any existing agreements null and void.

Governor Douye Diri made the announcement on Monday during a town hall meeting with community leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders from Southern Ijaw, Brass, and Ekeremor Local Government Areas. He was represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The governor described the unregulated mining of “black sand” or silicon in coastal communities such as Foropa, Agge, and Die-ama by outsiders as a serious threat to public safety, environmental integrity, and community health.

“The state has recently witnessed a dimension we are not comfortable with. People from outside the state are illegally mining silicon or black sand in our communities without government authorization, and that has to stop forthwith. It is both dangerous to the safety of our environment and health,” Diri said.

The governor directed the immediate suspension of all illegal mining operations and forbade communities from independently entering MoUs with mining companies. “Every MoU already signed without government approval is hereby declared invalid and of no effect,” he stressed.

Diri further warned that paramount and community leaders who violate the order would face arrest and prosecution, noting that illegal mining not only breaches environmental impact assessment laws but also undermines security and deprives the state of legitimate revenue.

The Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo, underscored the importance of compliance with existing laws regulating mining activities, while traditional rulers and community representatives, including the Paramount Rulers of Foropa and Die-ama, and the CDC Chairman of Odioma, pledged support for the government’s directive.

The town hall also drew participation from top state officials, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, members of the House, the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, local government chairmen, service commanders, and environmental stakeholders.

Governor Diri reaffirmed that while his administration remains committed to attracting investors, no business venture will be allowed to compromise the safety, security, or environment of Bayelsa State.