Ban on commercial motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

By Bashir Bello

Kano — The Kano State Police Command has reiterated that the ban on commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, remains in force across the state amid ongoing security concerns.

The command also emphasized that restrictions on commercial tricycles operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am will continue to be strictly enforced.

In a statement, the Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, warned that defaulters risk arrest and prosecution under the law. He said the security agencies are fully committed to ensuring compliance for the safety and security of residents.

“The Kano State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, hereby reiterates the enforcement of the existing ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles and the restriction on commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am,” Haruna stated.

The ban and restrictions apply across several Local Government Areas, including Kano Municipal, Gwale, Dala, Fagge, Nassarawa, Tarauni, Kumbotso, Ungogo (Jido Area), and Dawakin Kudu (Tambuwal, Gurjiya, and Jido Ward).

He added that enforcement teams are empowered to profile and apprehend individuals who flagrantly defy the regulations, and to counter the spread of unverified information that could cause fear and confusion.

“The laws remain in full force, and any person operating motorcycles or tricycles in violation will be promptly arrested and prosecuted,” CSP Haruna said, urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and order.

The police confirmed that the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) is actively collaborating with security agencies to ensure full compliance with the directives for the safety of all residents.

Residents are encouraged to report violations or suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency numbers.