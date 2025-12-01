Awujale stool: Olufadi, Obalenfa deserve right of first refusal — Prince Adeyemi

By Deborah Oladeji

IJEBU-ODE—A member of the ruling houses, Prince Olawale Adeyemi, yesterday, restated the legitimacy of the Olufadi–Obalenfa line in the ongoing Awujale succession process, insisting that his lineage holds a clear, direct and historically recognised claim to the stool of the Awujale of Ijebuland.

Speaking in an interview, Adeyemi said his claim is anchored on established male-line descent from Olufadekemi (Olufadi), the first male Abidagba of Awujale Fusengbuwa, the 41st Awujale of Ijebuland.

He said the documented succession structure of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House and the longstanding traditions of Ijebu-Ode place the Olufadi–Obalenfa line in rightful contention, adding that he is confident the Ogun State Government and all relevant authorities will uphold due process in selecting the next Awujale.

He described Obanlefa’s 25-year tenure as Olori-Ebi of the Fusengbuwa Ruling House between 1988 and 2013 as unchallenged and widely acknowledged by all ruling houses and by the Awujale.

He stated that the Obanlefa descendants “remain the formally recognised male-line representatives of the Olufadi branch”, stressing that attempts to sideline the lineage would amount to rewriting established history.

Prince Oriola warned that excluding descendants of the Obanlefa line from the selection process would set what he described as a dangerous precedent and would undermine legitimate heritage in favour of revisionism.

He maintained that the structure of the ruling house and past acknowledgements of leadership leave no ambiguity about the rightful representatives.