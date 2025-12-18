Awujale stool: Ogun govt orders fresh selection process

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has nullified the ongoing selection process for the vacant Awujale stool, directing the Fusengbuwa ruling house to recommence the exercise in line with extant laws.

Vice Chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, confirmed the development, explaining that the decision followed a meeting convened by the state government to address procedural lapses in the process.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, involved representatives of the ruling house, the Ijebu Ode Local Government and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee and was presided over by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July following the death of Oba Sikiru Adetona at the age of 91 after a 65-year reign.

Earlier, in a letter dated December 2, 2025, the Ijebu Ode Local Government had asked the Fusengbuwa ruling house; whose turn it is to produce the next Awujale, to commence the selection process and submit names of candidates within 14 days.

The ruling house subsequently began the process, with over 60 princes reportedly indicating interest, and fixed December 15 for the selection meeting.

However, Prof. Yusuf said the state government ordered a restart of the process after identifying procedural errors that could result in protracted litigation.

“The government’s intervention is not unusual. The concern of all stakeholders is to ensure strict compliance with the 2021 Obas and Chiefs Law and the 1957 Chieftaincy Declaration for the Awujale stool,” he said.

According to him, the initial directive from the local government has been withdrawn, and a fresh process will begin once a new letter is issued. “We have not submitted any list to the kingmakers, so there is nothing to worry about. The family will meet and follow the guidelines provided by the government to avoid a floodgate of litigation,” Yusuf added.

Speaking with Vanguard in a telephone conversation, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, confirmed that the selection process had been halted, stressing that the move was not an interference, but a corrective measure.

He explained that the local government had not followed due process as stipulated by law. “The ruling house is required to first notify the local government of its readiness to begin the process. The local government will then inform the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, which will authorise the commencement of the exercise,” the source said.

He noted that the identified errors were understandable, given that the Awujale stool had not been vacant for over six decades, unlike other communities with more frequent royal successions.

“The aim is to ensure that everything is done properly and legally, so as to prevent unnecessary court cases,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a new twist to filling the vacant stool of Awujale however emerged on Wednesday with Fidipote family one of the ruling houses entitled to stool of Awujale notifying the Ijebu Ode Local government of its intention to replace the Fusengbuwa ruling house and therefore be the one to produce the next Awujale.

This was contained in a viral letter dated December 17 and signed by Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, Olumope of Imope and Omooba Tunde Aderibigbe, the Secretary of the ruling house

The ruling house said, though it is not yet their turn to produce candidate for the Awujale stool, but failure of the Fusengbuwa to produce candidates for the throne within the 14-days as contained in the letter issued by the local government on December 2, 2025 has automatically disqualified it from participating in the selection process.

The family said, “We write on behalf of the Fidipote Royal Family, one of the recognised ruling houses entitled to the stool of the Awujale of Ijebu Ode and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, pursuant to the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.

“We respectfully refer to your letter dated 2 December,2025, with reference No IOLG 584/11/29, wherein the Fusengbuwa Ruling House was formally notified and invited to present candidate(s) for the vacant stool of Awujale in accordance with Section 16 (1)(a) and (b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law 2021.”

The family stated further that section 16 (1)(b) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law,2021 mandatorily provides that a ruling house so entitled shall submit the name(s) of its candidate(s) not later than fourteen (14) days after the announcement by the Secretary of the competent council.

The ruling house disclosed that the said statutory period of 14 days lapsed on the 16th December, 2025, without the submission of any candidate(s) by the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to the best of their knowledge.

It explained that “by virtue of Section 16 (1)(c) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021, where the ruling house first entitled fails to submit candidate(s) within the prescribed time, the next ruling house entitled under the order of rotation contained in the declaration becomes legally entitled to present candidate(s).

“Under the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959, the next ruling house entitled after the Fusengbuwa Ruling House is the Fidipote Ruling House.”

The Fidipote ruling house added that in the circumstances, and in strict compliance with the above stated statutory and customary provisions, the royal family hereby formally notifies the local government that it is now legally entitled to present candidate(s) for consideration and screening by the kingmakers.

The ruling house in pursuant to Section 16 (1)(d) of the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law, 2021 which authorizes the presence of the Secretary of the Local Government or his duly authorised representative as an observer at meetings of ruling houses, has therefore invited the local government to the family general meeting scheduled for Saturday, 20th December,2025 at Fidipote Royal Hall, 12 Fusigboye Street, Idewon Quarters, Ijebu Ode, by 10am.

The purpose of the meeting according to the family is to allow for the expression of interest and screening of candidates by eligible family members in accordance with customary law and the Awujale Chieftaincy Declaration of 1959.

There will also be voting and selection of candidates during the family meeting after which the names of the selected candidates would be forwarded to the kingmakers in line with Section 16(1)(b) and (e) of the Ogun state Chieftaincy State Chieftaincy Law, 2021.

Reacting to the letter by the Fidipote ruling house, the Commissioner said the letter will be duly replied, saying that as far as the State government is concerned, the selection process for Awujale stool has not commenced.