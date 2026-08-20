2027: Adebutu challenges Abiodun over delay in selection of new Awujale

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The 2027 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun over the continued suspension of the selection process for a new Awujale of Ijebuland, questioning whether the people would have to wait another 20 years before the vacant traditional stool is filled.

Adebutu spoke in Ijebu-Ode, during the flag-off of the PDP campaign for the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said his participation in the 2027 governorship race was aimed at liberating Ogun residents from what he described as the “misrule” of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration and the hardship allegedly imposed on the people.

Addressing a large crowd of party supporters, the former federal lawmaker urged voters to reject the APC at the 2027 polls and return the PDP to power.

Adebutu also questioned the delay in filling other vacant traditional stools in the state, including those of the Alaperu of Iperu and the Alaye of Odogbolu.

He said: “I was recently asking why there has not been a new Alaperu, but it appears some people are behind the delay.

“I also asked why it has been difficult to have a replacement for the Alaye of Odogbolu after the demise of the former king. It is the same people who are also said to be behind the delay.

“What about having a new Awujale? Why are they also trying hard to impose (Tekobo) someone from Lagos?

“What I am saying is, why will some people, because they are in power, block us from having our rightful royal fathers installed and still seek the votes of the people?

“Is it that they don’t want us to have another Awujale in 20 years’ time or what?

“So, it is important for the people to know that the PDP’s involvement in the 2027 elections is about the fight for liberty and freedom. Our people can never remain under the shackles of bad governance forever.

“This is why all of you must turn out en masse to vote out the APC during next year’s election.”

The PDP candidate also urged party supporters to learn from the recent opposition victory in the Osun State governorship election, stressing the need for voters to protect their ballots and ensure that their votes count.

Adebutu said: “I know that they will come to offer you money. Please collect their money; it is yours. Collect it and vote for the PDP, which is ready to bring about rapid development across the state and make life more comfortable for the people.”

At the event, Adebutu introduced Wale Ogunbanjo, a former federal lawmaker, as the PDP candidate for the Ijebu North East/Odogbolu/Ijebu-Ode Federal Constituency, while Engineer Femi Omotayo, popularly known as Omo Owo, was unveiled as the party’s Ogun East senatorial candidate for the 2027 elections.

He described Ogunbanjo and Omotayo as responsible individuals and eminent personalities in Ijebuland who, he said, possessed the experience and capacity to redefine governance and provide quality representation.

Speaking earlier, Ogunbanjo and Omotayo pledged to use their positions to promote good governance, accountability and rapid development across Ijebuland if elected.

The party’s deputy governorship candidate, Alhaja Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, also urged residents of Ijebuland to vote massively for the PDP in 2027.

She said the party’s ideals were rooted in selfless service and policies designed to improve the living conditions of citizens.