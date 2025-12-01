APC dismisses ADC’s 2027 Lagos takeover claim as “Political Comedy”

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State – The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the African Democratic Congress’ (ADC) claims of a planned takeover of Lagos in the 2027 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, describing the initiative as “dead on arrival” and a “comical attempt” at political relevance.

Speaking on Monday, Lagos APC Spokesman Seye Oladejo ridiculed the ADC’s call for “citizens’ cooperation” to wrest control of the state, asserting that Lagos is “not up for grabs” and certainly “not a charity project for emergency parties seeking relevance through laughable headlines.”

Oladejo highlighted the contrast between the APC’s track record and ADC’s lack of political infrastructure, saying, “A party without structures, without ideas, without credible candidates, and without electoral footprints cannot – and will not – take over a state built through decades of vision, continuity, competence, and unmatched performance.”

He further mocked the ADC’s previous inability to hold basic party meetings, noting, “In 2023 and even before then, the ADC struggled to fill a bus stop with its entire membership. The same party is now promising to overrun a state with over 20 million people, world-class infrastructure, and the most sophisticated electorate in Nigeria.”

Oladejo urged ADC to focus on internal party organization and contesting councillorship seats before aspiring for higher offices. He emphasized Lagosians’ awareness of effective governance, citing the transformative leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which he said has placed Lagos “on the global map.”

“The ADC’s hallucination about taking over Lagos is dead on arrival,” Oladejo said. “Lagos remains the stronghold of progressive politics and will continue to consolidate on decades of unmatched results. Our party remains deeply rooted at the grassroots, fully aligned with the aspirations of Lagosians, and committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He concluded, “Lagos is not in play. Lagos is not confused. Lagos is not an experiment. Lagos is firmly APC – in 2027 and beyond.”