Anambra lines up fun-filled Christmas activities

Gov Soludo

Police Seek Public Cooperation on Gatherings

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Government has lined up a series of programmes for this year’s Christmas season, even as the state Police Command has called for public cooperation on security arrangements for gatherings across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, said the activities form part of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s special Christmas extravaganza, designed to make December 2025 unforgettable for Ndi Anambra.

According to him, the programme will commence on December 18 with music performances and other entertainment at the Awka City Stadium. This will be followed by a Christmas Carol/Cantata at Alex Ekwueme Square on December 20, and a Children’s Christmas Festival on December 25 at the Solution Fun City.

Mefor said a masquerade festival will hold at Alex Ekwueme Square on December 27, while another Ịgba Mmanwụ festival is scheduled for the Township Stadium, Ekwulobia, on December 28. The third festival will take place on December 29 at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha.

He added that a novelty football match will also be held at the Awka Township Stadium on December 29.

According to the commissioner, a special concert featuring popular Anambra-born musician, Flavour, will take place on December 30 at the Solution Fun City. He further disclosed that a “Walk for Life” will be held at Alex Ekwueme Square on January 3.

Mefor said a comedy night is also scheduled for January 3, 2026, while an all-white dress party featuring the celebration of old-school music will take place at the Solution Fun City.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has called on residents to cooperate fully with the Police and other security agencies by promptly notifying them of any planned social, cultural, religious, or public gatherings that may require security coverage.

The CP made the appeal as the Command continues its review of security strategies for the festive period.

He emphasized that early notification would enable the Police and other security agencies to plan effectively by strengthening surveillance, crowd management, and safety measures, as well as preventing crime and ensuring the peaceful conduct of events across the state.

According to Orutugu, the Yuletide season usually witnesses increased social activities, population movement, and large public gatherings, making proactive communication with the Police essential for maintaining peace and order.

He reassured residents that the Command has activated an enhanced operational plan covering patrols, intelligence gathering, rapid response mechanisms, and inter-agency collaboration.

The CP further urged community leaders, event organizers, associations, churches, traditional institutions, youth groups, and hospitality operators to maintain close communication with their nearest Police formations.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and visitors throughout the festive season, while urging the public to remain law-abiding and promptly report any suspicious activities.