Analyst defends Buratai, denounces ‘Baseless’ terrorism allegations

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A security and intelligence analyst, Dr. Nazir Ribadu, has strongly defended former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (retd.), against recent claims linking him to terrorist activities, describing the allegations as unfounded, illogical, and unjust.

In a personal reflection titled “A Personal Reflection on Service, Sacrifice, and Unfounded Attacks,” Ribadu emphasised that his defence is grounded in academic research and operational analysis, rather than personal acquaintance with Buratai.

“I have never met General Buratai. My engagement with his career has been through after-action reports, strategy papers and timelines of battles,” Ribadu said. “The suggestion that he collaborated with the very terrorists he fought is not just illogical—it insults the reality of that war.”

Ribadu highlighted Buratai’s leadership of the Nigerian Army during one of the country’s most challenging security periods, overseeing counterterrorism strategies, territorial recovery, and the neutralisation of key Boko Haram and ISWAP commanders. He argued that allegations of secretly funding terrorists collapse “under the weight of their own absurdity,” noting the absence of credible evidence from institutions such as the EFCC, DSS, and financial intelligence agencies.

The analyst also questioned the reliability of reports making the claims, citing previous instances where state authorities, including Plateau and Ekiti States, debunked false reports published by the same outlets. “When an outlet repeatedly publishes claims that are later shown to be false, it loses the benefit of the doubt,” Ribadu said.

Ribadu further suggested that Buratai’s firm decisions while in office may have antagonised entrenched interests, making him a target after leaving service. He stressed that while legitimate debate on Buratai’s strategies is welcome, it should be based on facts, not “character assassination.”

“In a sane society, we should be debating his legacy, not questioning his loyalty without evidence,” Ribadu said, adding that Buratai’s tenure serves as a case study in military leadership under extreme pressure.

Describing the situation as “tragic,” Ribadu lamented Nigeria’s tendency to attack former public servants post-service, rather than conducting evidence-based evaluations. He concluded that Buratai is justified in demanding retractions to protect his reputation and to challenge a growing culture of misinformation.

“Beneath the uniform and headlines is a human being who served this country. At the very least, that deserves fairness,” Ribadu said.