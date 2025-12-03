Fans rally behind 2Baba, Natasha

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigerian music legend 2Baba and his heavily pregnant wife, Natasha Osawaru, have become the subject of intense online chatter.

Singer-turned-skit maker Nasboi posted an open letter on Instagram, pleading with 2Baba to address the rumours and restore his public image.

In the letter, Nasboi recalled how 2Baba’s humility and character inspired him from adolescence, expressing disappointment at recent videos and news that portray the icon in a negative light. He urged the “King” to reclaim his narrative.

, quoting a song that now feels personally relevant.

Terry/ G added his voice, asking fans and Nigerians to pray for the couple, saying, “Relationship challenges happen to everyone.”

Nasboi wrote, “Dear King 2Face Idibia (2 baba). I feel genuinely heartbroken seeing some of the embarrassing videos and news about you circulating online. It hurts because you have always been my mentor. I’ve looked up to you since I was 16. I loved every bit of your music, your personality, and the humility you carried yourself. In fact, you were one of the people who taught me what it means to be humble.

“You have had your criticism in the past, but your character and humility still stood tall. I never knew you as someone who fought publicly, argued online, or created drama. The 2Face I grew up loving was calm, humble, and carried himself with grace.

“I know every family has its issues, but one thing I know about 2baba is how he never speaks on things like this. No matter what happened behind closed doors, you never brought it outside.

“Sir, you may have your private battles with anyone in your life that is normal, but the version of events being brought online now is damaging and unfamiliar to those of us who truly love and respect you. Your current situation is presenting a side of you that many of us have never seen, and it is painful to watch. Please, sir… for the sake of people like me who have loved you from a young age… Please take control of this situation.”

Teni the Enterainer urged support, posting a soldier uniform meme with the caption “We must go help Baba like this!

However, controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu slammed 2Baba on Instagram, suggesting karma and calling for marriage counselling for the ‘Afican Queen’ crooner.

Annie/ Idibia, 2Baba’s ex wife, shared a story with a burning matchsticks image and the line, “The power of stepping away,” subtly defending herself.

The controversy escalated after a heated argument between 2Baba and Natasha in London was captured on video in London, leading to a brief police intervention.

Despite the drama, many fans continue to express loyalty, echoing Nasboi’s sentiment: “We still believe in you. We still admire you. We still want to see the 2Baba we grew up respecting.”

The unfolding situation highlights the intense scrutiny faced by public figures and the enduring support of their fan base.