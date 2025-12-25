AFCON: Morocco shows it’s ready for the world stage

Isupporters cheer for their team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique at Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh on December 24, 2025. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) heads into the second round of group matches, Morocco is proving that its preparations extend far beyond hosting a continental tournament.

The 35th edition of the biennial tournament, featuring 24 African national teams, kicked off on 21 December and will run until 18 January 2026.

Matches are taking place across nine venues in six Moroccan cities. From modern stadiums to training grounds and fan facilities, Morocco’s infrastructure is already earning praise from visitors and football experts alike.

A source on the ground in Morocco told Vanguard, “Forget AFCON, Morocco is ready for the world. In terms of infrastructure, Morocco is comparable to any in the world. From Rabat to Fez… the facilities here are beyond AFCON standard.”

Beyond the on-field action, the smooth organisation of the tournament has caught attention. Efficient transport between cities, top-tier stadiums, and excellent fan services show that Morocco can deliver a world-class sporting event. Experts believe the planning and facilities on display could help Morocco bid for future global tournaments, including FIFA competitions.

The opening round of matches has produced some thrilling results. Hosts Morocco started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros. Tunisia, Nigeria, and Senegal also recorded victories in their respective groups, while Algeria and Cameroon secured 3-0 and 1-0 wins, respectively.

Across all six groups, 12 teams claimed maximum points from their first fixtures, giving fans a taste of the competitive battles to come.

With teams fighting for supremacy in the group stages and fans filling stadiums, AFCON 2025 in Morocco is more than a football festival. It is a showcase of the country’s ability to operate on a global sporting stage.

Vanguard News