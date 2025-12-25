AFCON: Full list of top scorers after round 1

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has emerged as joint-top scorer at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco following the conclusion of the latest round of group-stage fixtures on Wednesday.

Mahrez currently sits atop the scoring chart with two goals, sharing the lead with Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson and Tunisia’s Elias Achouri.

The former Manchester City winger scored both goals in Algeria’s convincing 3–0 victory over Sudan on Wednesday.

Jackson also grabbed a brace in Senegal’s win against Botswana on Tuesday, while Achouri struck twice to inspire Tunisia’s triumph over Uganda the same day.

With the second round of group-stage matches set to begin on Friday, the leading scorers at AFCON 2025 are as follows:

Two goals:

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Elias Achouri (Tunisia)

One goal:

Lyle Foster (South Africa), Semi Ajayi (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast), Marvin Anieboh (Equatorial Guinea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

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