AFCON: We played better than people expected against Nigeria, says Tanzania coach

Miguel Gamondi

Tanzania head coach Miguel Gamondi has praised his players’ performance despite their 2–1 defeat to Nigeria in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, admitting there were positives to take from the result even as the search for the country’s first AFCON victory continues.

The Taifa Stars fell behind in the first half after Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi opened the scoring, but they responded strongly after the break, with Charles M’Mombwa drawing Tanzania level in the 50th minute. However, the Super Eagles quickly regained the lead through Ademola Lookman, whose strike ultimately decided the contest.

Tanzania pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages and nearly found it late on when Ibrahim Hamad volleyed wide from a corner, but Nigeria held on to secure all three points.

Speaking after the match, Gamondi, who took charge of the team about a month before the tournament, said he was encouraged by his side’s display against one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses.

“I think Tanzania played better than many people expected,” the Argentine coach said. “Nigeria had a lot of possession, but we neutralised them well through our tactical system. They created chances, but most of them came from individual quality, which is not surprising.”

Gamondi added that the performance showed his team could compete at the highest level, insisting they had surprised many observers with their organisation and resilience.

The defeat marked Tanzania’s 10th AFCON match without a win, but the coach remains hopeful his side can still make an impact in the group. The Taifa Stars will look to bounce back when they face regional rivals Uganda on Saturday, before concluding their group-stage campaign against Tunisia next Tuesday.