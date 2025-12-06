AFCON 2025 Watchlist: 5 young players to keep an eye on

By Enitan Abdultawab

As anticipation builds for AFCON 2025, all eyes are turning to the emerging stars poised to shape the tournament’s storyline.

The 35th edition of Africa’s premier football competition, scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, promises to spotlight a host of amazing talents who possess the potential to become the next best things in Africa and the world.

In this article, Vanguard gathers five (5) young players to watch in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

They are as follows :

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco) – aged 20



Ben Seghir has emerged as one of Morocco’s brightest young attacking prospects, known for his sharp technical ability, close control, and confidence in tight spaces. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is capable of playing as a left-winger or left-midfielder and his creativity and willingness to take risks in the final third give the Atlas Lions an unpredictable edge, especially in moments when games become cagey.

AFCON 2025 could be his opportunity to announce himself as a new-generation playmaker for Morocco.

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria) – aged 20



Still early in his professional journey, Ibrahim Maza represents the new wave of Algerian footballers blending European academy polish with North African flair. Deployed mainly as an attacking midfielder or second striker, Maza has shown intelligence in his movement and a maturity beyond his age in linking midfield to attack.

The Algerian star also plays for Bayer Leverkusen where he enjoys playtime as a forward.

Lamine Camara (Senegal) – aged 21

Lamine Camara has already begun turning heads with his all-action midfield style. The Senegalese youngster combines stamina, tough tackling, and impressive passing range traits that make him look like the next long-term anchor for the Teranga Lions.

With Senegal shifting toward a more dynamic midfield setup, the Monaco midfielder possesses versatility, a trait that makes him effective in a holding role or advanced box-to-box duty, hence making him one of the most exciting young Africans heading into the tournament.

Noah Sadiki (DR Congo) – aged 20

A rising star with remarkable composure, Noah Sadiki has developed a reputation as a modern utility midfielder. His awareness, ball retention, and tactical discipline have earned him attention from European scouts, and his adaptability makes him incredibly valuable for a DR Congo team known for striking a balance between physicality and technical expression.

What makes his profile remarkable is that he is being deployed as a striker for the DR Congo, and he excels there as well. Noah Sadiki plies his trade at Sunderland.

Oumar Diakité (Côte d’Ivoire) aged 21

Oumar Diakité has quickly risen to prominence with his standout performances for Stade de Reims, where his energy and intelligence in midfield continue to draw attention across Europe. Under the guidance of coach Emerse Faé, Diakité has evolved into a key figure for the Elephants, bringing vision, crisp passing, and an unyielding work ethic to the heart of the team.

His ability to transition play, press aggressively and influence both defensive and attacking phases makes him one of Côte d’Ivoire’s most reliable young assets.

With AFCON 2025 on the horizon, Diakité has a prime platform to accelerate his ascent and play a pivotal role as the reigning champions aim to defend their continental title.

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