A Privileged Insight, by Donu Kogbara

Donu Kogbara

Earlier on this year, I flew to Freetown to interview President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, his First Lady, and several members of his cabinet.

I was touched by the warm welcome I received and highly impressed by the quality of the conversations I had with all of the above; and I remember thinking that it was fitting that they should be so knowledgeable and articulate, given that their country is the home of the oldest Western-style university in sub-Saharan Africa – Fourah Bay College, the famous seat of learning that was founded in 1827.

Since then, Bio has become Chairman of ECOWAS and I am praying for him and his team because their job will certainly not be easy at a time when West Africa is in turmoil politically and going through seemingly endless coups, the latest being last weekend’s drama in Benin Republic.

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi Esq, a lawyer and Press Secretary to the President, is Bio’s right-hand man on the media and comms fronts; and he sent me the following statement when I contacted him a couple of days ago to find out how his Boss is coping with current challenges:

President Julius Maada Bio’s Decisive Leadership as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority in Foiling the Attempted Military Takeover in Benin.

In an era where democratic governance is continually under threat in some parts of West Africa, the recent events in Benin served as a stark reminder of the fragility of peace and constitutional order. However, thanks to the decisive leadership of President Julius Maada Bio, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, and the collective resolve of fellow West African leaders, the fragile democratic fabric of Benin was safeguarded against an attempted military takeover.

President Bio’s stewardship during this crisis demonstrated a profound commitment to upholding the principles that ECOWAS stands for—democracy, peace, and stability in the West African region. His prompt and resolute actions sent a clear message that unconstitutional seizures of power would not be tolerated under his chairmanship. His ability to coordinate swift responses laid the foundation for a united front, rallying member states in a collective defense of democracy.

The commendable unity displayed by the Heads of State under the ECOWAS banner reflected not only solidarity but also an unwavering dedication to the rule of law. This cohesion was instrumental in de-escalating tensions and reinforcing the legitimacy of the existing government of President Patrice Talon in Benin.

It is also important to highlight President Bio’s similarly decisive response when he visited Guinea-Bissau just days after the military coup, delivering a bold and courageous message to the military leadership. Again, this commendable act reaffirmed his steadfast commitment, as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, to the full restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau.

The thwarting of the attempted military coup in Benin stands as a testament to the effective leadership of President Julius Maada Bio and the resolute collaboration among ECOWAS member states. Their firm opposition to unconstitutional changes in government is an encouraging beacon for democracy in West Africa. As the region continues to face various challenges, such leadership and unity will remain indispensable for sustaining peace, stability, and democratic governance.

Should We Stay Together?

Last week on this page, I

talked about Muslim/Christian friendships that have been strained or truncated because of toxic tensions and disagreements surrounding Christian Genocide allegations.

Everyday, I hear people saying, verbally or in writing, that we might (or will!) be better off going our separate ways and forming at least two different countries.

Some think that each geopolitical zone should become a separate country. But most of the disintegration advocates I have encountered want a simple North/South split; and I find it very interesting that most Southern Christians do not have anything AT ALL against Southern Muslims from Yorubaland or Edo State.

So it is probably safe to say that they are not opposed to Islam per se and that their complaints about Northern Muslims are motivated by tribal and regional suspicions rather than by religious hostility.

This is an important issue that should be openly and calmly discussed by Nigerians from all ethnic groups and faiths within civilized fora. But I have discovered through bitter experience that it is extremely hard to have rational, intellectually honest, respectful and amicable discussion about such sensitive matters at the moment.

And yet, if we don’t have such discussions in friendly and official circles, there is no hope of reconciliation or trust-building.

I wonder whether a day will come when the status quo will change.