2026 World Cup: 7 top group stage matches to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has just been concluded, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most electrifying tournaments in modern football history.

With 48 teams now in the mix, the expanded format has produced several heavyweight clashes and intriguing matchups in the group stage that fans around the world are already buzzing about.

Below are seven exciting fixtures of the 2026 World Cup group stage that would be greatly anticipated.

Brazil vs Morocco



Brazil, five-time World Cup winners, will face Morocco, who impressed the world by reaching the semi-finals in Qatar 2022. The Samba Boys are led by Carlo Ancelotti and would face a great test slugging it out versus Morocco, a nation that has experienced an unprecedented progress in football in recent times.

Spain vs Uruguay



Uruguay, the 1930 and 1950 victors, and Spain, the 2010 champions, square off in a match that showcases technical football at its best. Uruguay’s compact and disciplined style will put Spain’s possession-based strategy to the test, despite that they are playing one of the finest football in the world at this point.

France vs Norway



Kylian Mbappe vs Erling Haaland. France, victors in 2018 and finalists in 2022, present a star-studded lineup against Norway, who are building around prolific attacker Erling Haaland. This encounter, which pits Norway’s up-and-coming talent against France’s depth and speed, could result in an upset if Haaland’s striking prowess is matched by accurate midfield support. France has historically dominated, but Norway’s emerging team might make it competitive.

Brazil vs Scotland



Apart from a Morocco test, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a Scotland to deal with, and it would be enthralling. Brazil have historically dominated encounters with Scotland, including a 2-1 World Cup win in 1998. Scotland will rely on disciplined organisation to try and contain Brazil’s attacking brilliance.

France vs Senegal



Just like Brazil, France have a couple of brilliant African players to deal with in an in-form Senegalese team which have the likes of Idrisa Gueye, Sadio Mane, Ilmian Ndiaye and a host of others. The game will be charged with both footballing and cultural history. Senegal, known for their 2002 World Cup run and recent African Cup of Nations success, will test France’s technical strength with resilience and tactical intelligence.

Mexico vs South Africa



The 2010 historic meeting between these two sides remains one of the tournament’s unforgettable experiences. The then host, South Africa, gave Mexico a run for their money but they were able to salvage a draw. It remains to be seen if the Mexicans can do the same now on their home turf, and in front of their home fans.

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