2025 Nollywood must watch films

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As the year comes to an end, Nollywood is set to grip audience with the most anticipated films that assures entertainment, everyday life events and laughter.

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December 2025 is shaping up to be a blockbuster month for Nollywood fans as producers and directors have swamped the social media with trailers setting the mood for the season.

Last year’s unparalleled ‘Everybody loves jenifa’ which earned over 1.8 billion views, highlights how Nollywood has beamed as a cultural and entertainment powerhouse, captivating audience with its unique story telling.

This year’s striking Nollywood movies mingles culture, and creativity. Whether you are into romance, suspense or action; the movie industry showcase its evolving dominance on all streaming platforms.

1- The Herd

The movie exposes the psychological and emotional trauma that banditry unleash across the states.

This all star movie will make you think, engage, talk, and consider the happenings within the society.

Directed by Daniel Effiong, the movie features star studded cast including Kunle Remi, Mercy Aigbe, Patrick Doyle and Linda Ejiofor.

2- Behind The Scenes

Funke Akindele blockbuster movies offers just enough to keep her fans glued to their screens.

The story follows Aderonke, a mother of two and a successful real estate mogul, loved for her generosity. Everyone around her grows to expect her kindness.

However, the movie takes a turn as she neglects herself in the process. Directed by Funke Akindele herself, the sequel features casts like Tobi Bakare, Iyabo Ojo, and Destiny Etiko.

3- A Very Dirty December

Ini-Edo serves up a funny Christmas movie about a big family gathering where everyone comes together to celebrate, but old secrets come out and surprising things happened.

With storyline featuring character’s like Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, Ik Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, and Wunmi Toriola. The film which started as a family holiday, turns into chaos and laughter.

4- Another fascinating movie is “This is Not A Nollywood Movie”

This story showcases the real struggles of every individual in the film industry. Written and directed by Wale Ojo, the movie features casts like Hanks Anuku, and Bimbo Akintola.

5- Crowning the list is “Oversabi Aunty”

This Toyin Abraham’s debute showcases how Toun, a righteous church usher obsessed with fixing others, turns family life into a battle field.

Her impulsiveness speaks at a catastrophic wedding introduction, forcing her to confront the chaos she created.

The cast includes ace actors like Ngozi Ezeonu, Queen Nwokoye, Jemena Osunde, Mike Ezuruonye, Toyin Afolayan, Emeka Okoye, and Femi Adebayo.

The comedy drama is a masterpiece about faith; however, filled with family tension, humour, drama, everyday life situation, and the fine line between devotion and delusion.

With these line up, whatever holiday cheer you are seeking, this compiled list is a must watch for every taste.

Don’t know what kind of holiday fun you’re in the mood for? This guide has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn, Chin-Chin, settle in and dive into some of Nollywood’s best.

Vanguard News