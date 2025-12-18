PDP cause of my travails; I was never a member – Fubara

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday night, assessed his political sojourn in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that he was never really a member of the party, having been left in the lurch when it mattered most.

Fubara, who disclosed this when he paid a maiden visit to the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, said his decision to align with the ruling party was a natural progression rather than a political upheaval, as he insisted that he had always been “a progressive at heart”.

In a striking reflection on his past political affiliation, the governor openly questioned his membership of the PDP, arguing that he was largely alienated within the party during internal crises.

“If I have to be honest, was I really a member of the PDP? I wasn’t. Whatever I suffered during the political crisis, 90 per cent of it was imposed on me by the party.

“I was in my former party, just there. During the crisis, you can’t associate me with any group. I was just, let me say, at the balcony—I wasn’t inside the house; I was outside, at the balcony,” he said.

Fubara described his defection as one of the easiest decisions of his political life, stressing that it was rooted in gratitude and alignment of purpose rather than compulsion.

“I think my transition was one of the easiest things I have done in my life. I call it easy because saying ‘thank you’ is very simple. Showing appreciation and gratitude is easy.

“My joining the Progressive Congress is to say thank you to Mr President and to join hands with other progressives to develop my state and Nigeria at large,” he said, adding that “it wasn’t a difficult decision; it was easy. If you know my story, you should understand that.”

Explaining the symbolism of his visit to the APC secretariat, Fubara said it was important for him to familiarise himself with the party’s structure and leadership.

“I can’t belong to a house without first coming into the house and understanding how it is arranged. I felt it would be proper for me to visit the National Secretariat today to familiarise myself with the members and the operations. This way, when I come here next time, it won’t feel as if I am a new person,” he noted.

He assured the party leadership of his commitment to collective success, linking the fortunes of the APC directly to the success of President Bola Tinubu.

“So, I am here this evening to assure you that I have come in, and we will work together to ensure that this party becomes greater than it is. The greatness we all desire from this party is the success of Mr President. We cannot grow or expand if Mr President is not succeeding,” he said.

He added that Rivers State was already demonstrating “evidence of success through what we are delivering and the number of people affirming their support.”

The governor further pledged that Rivers State would become a strong base for the ruling party, declaring, “Because you are standing with Mr President, we are now standing with Mr President. This evening, on behalf of the good people of Rivers State, my supportive members of the National Assembly, and members of the State Assembly who are with us, I can assure you that your new home is Rivers State.”

In a metaphor-laden close, he added, “I am saying now that I have come to my father’s house to see how it is. I am now in my father’s house, but it will also be proper for the father to come to his son’s house so that the people of Rivers State will know that this is truly a complete process.”

Speaking at the APC headquarters, the governor explained his move in frank terms, saying, “When you say a new member of the Progressives, that is correct, but I have always been a progressive at heart. We now have a direction. Maybe before we didn’t have a leader or a governor as the head of the party. Now that I am a member, I will ensure that I bring everybody together for more unity and progress of the party in the state. So nothing to worry about—you have a direction now.”

Responding on behalf of the APC leadership, Senator Ajibola Basiru, conveying the position of National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, welcomed Fubara warmly, describing his entry as a major boost to the party’s strength, particularly in the South-South.

“As a party, we are very happy that you have decided to join because, with your orientation, you are progressive and true, and, of course, you complete the circle for us in the South-South region,” Basiru said, noting that the zone had now become “the first that is completely APC.”

Basiru argued that control of the southern political space was critical to national dominance, stating that “if you have the South in any political party, I think the strength and the energy of that political party are more than half the power.”

He added emphatically, “The strength of our party, if it was at Power 15 before, is now much better—it has become Power 100.”

He dismissed criticisms played out on social media, insisting that real politics required organisation and discipline.

“We take politics very seriously. Elections are not won on Twitter or in the pages of newspapers. Elections and politics are very serious business,” Basiru said, describing President Tinubu as “not just a good administrator” but “a corporate leader and a politician” and expressing confidence that “as the day goes by, APC 2027 victory is assured.”

Basiru also underscored the party’s internal culture, stressing that APC operates a system of “democratic centralism”, where internal democracy is guided by clear values, principles and policy direction.

He praised both President Tinubu and the party chairman as “cerebral, calm, and level-headed” and said the party was working deliberately to build a pan-Nigerian platform.

“What we are trying to create is a pan-Nigerian political party. We are trying to create what has been lacking in the trajectory of development of Nigeria. We are trying to create an elite consensus for development and progress,” he stated.