10 African countries with the longest road networks

Roads are the lifelines of Africa’s economies, connecting people, goods, and services across vast distances. They move produce from farms to markets, workers to factories, students to schools, and patients to hospitals.

An estimated 80% of goods and 90% of passenger traffic in Africa rely on roads, making them indispensable for daily life and economic growth. Yet, despite their importance, many road networks across the continent remain underdeveloped or poorly maintained.

Several African countries, however, stand out for the sheer size and coverage of their road systems. These networks not only support domestic trade and mobility but also play a crucial role in regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Here are the ten African countries with the longest road networks, as cited by Business Insider Africa:

1. South Africa – 750,000 km

South Africa leads the continent with an extensive and highly developed road network, reflecting its industrialised economy and strong transport infrastructure.

2. Nigeria – 195,000 km

Nigeria’s vast population and economic activity are supported by its sprawling road system, which links major cities, ports, and rural areas across the country.

3. Ethiopia – 161,452 km

Ethiopia has been expanding its road network to improve connectivity between urban centres and remote regions, supporting both trade and rural development.

4. Kenya – 161,000 km

Kenya’s growing road infrastructure underpins its position as East Africa’s economic hub, facilitating trade and regional transport.

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 152,000 km

Despite challenging terrain, the DRC maintains a large road network critical for connecting mineral-rich regions with key markets.

6. Tanzania – 145,000 km

Tanzania’s roads link major urban areas with ports and agricultural zones, aiding commerce and internal mobility.

7. Algeria – 141,000 km

Algeria’s extensive road system connects its vast desert regions to northern cities and coastal trade hubs.

8. Mali – 139,000 km

Mali’s roads are vital for trade and access to essential services, especially in linking rural communities to regional centres.

9. Zimbabwe – 97,000 km

Zimbabwe maintains a road network that supports its agricultural and mining sectors, connecting urban and rural areas efficiently.

10. South Sudan – 90,000 km

As one of Africa’s newer nations, South Sudan has been developing its road network to improve access to markets and services, despite ongoing infrastructure challenges.

Vanguard News