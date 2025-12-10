10 African countries with best road quality in 2025

By Favour Osah

Good roads don’t just move cars. They move trade, jobs, and daily life. In 2025, a few African countries stood out for building and maintaining some of the best road networks on the continent.

Here’s how they ranked and what it means for people who live or travel there.

Namibia

Namibia has the best roads in Africa again this year. International reports gave it a road quality score of 5.6 out of 7. Long stretches of tarred highways link towns like Windhoek and Walvis Bay, making travel smooth and fast. The country’s steady maintenance record and low traffic levels keep its roads in great shape.

South Africa

South Africa comes close behind. Major highways such as the N1 and N3 are well-built and connect big cities efficiently. Some rural areas still struggle with potholes, but overall, it’s one of the best places to drive in Africa. Road upgrades before major events also helped improve its ranking.

Morocco

Morocco’s road network is among the most advanced in North Africa. The Casablanca–Rabat motorway and other modern highways have boosted trade and tourism. Its government keeps investing heavily in new expressways, making road travel faster and safer each year.

Botswana

Botswana has continued to improve its transport network with good tarmac roads linking Gaborone to border towns. Drivers can cover long distances without worrying about road damage or poor markings. It’s one of the smoothest networks in Southern Africa outside Namibia and South Africa.

Egypt

Egypt has modernised many of its highways over the past few years. Roads around Cairo, Alexandria, and Giza are wide, well-lit, and well-marked. These upgrades support its growing logistics and tourism sectors, cutting travel time between major cities.

Algeria

Algeria has invested billions in road projects, including the East-West Highway that spans the country. Major routes are strong and well-maintained, though rural areas still need attention. Drivers often describe intercity travel there as surprisingly easy.

Tunisia

Tunisia’s roads are smooth, especially along the coastal belt. The highway from Tunis to Sfax is one of the most reliable in North Africa. Tourism and trade have driven the push for better road conditions, and it’s paying off.

Angola

Angola’s government has been rebuilding roads damaged during years of conflict. In 2025, major highways like the Luanda–Huambo route showed strong progress. Travel times between cities have dropped, and cross-border trade with Namibia is growing as a result.

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire has improved a lot in the past decade. The Abidjan–Yamoussoukro highway and other routes have made it easier to move goods within the country. It’s now considered one of West Africa’s most efficient road networks.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe closes the list with steady progress. Roads linking Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare have seen repairs and upgrades. While not perfect, they’re better than many regional averages, and freight companies say fuel and tyre costs are lower on those improved highways.

Good roads mean faster trade, lower transport costs, and safer travel. Countries that invest in them see better business and tourism growth. For everyday people, it means fewer breakdowns, more reliable travel, and a smoother daily life.