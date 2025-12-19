₦30m Judgment Debt: Court okays garnishee order against Ondo Govt accounts

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has authorised a garnishee order nisi for the attachment of funds belonging to the Ondo State Government in several commercial banks to satisfy a ₦30 million judgment debt.

Justice Omolara Adejumo granted the order following an application filed by the judgment creditor through Tope Temokun Chambers, signed by Tope Temokun, Esq.

The application sought to enforce an existing judgment against the Ondo State Government and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps.

The garnishee proceedings arose from a 2023 High Court judgment which awarded ₦30 million in damages to Mr. Oluwasegun Oluwarotimi.

Oluwarotimi sustained serious injuries in August 2021 after he was allegedly shot in the leg by operatives of the Amotekun Corps, an incident that later resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Although the Ondo State Government appealed the judgment, the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, in November 2024, struck out the appeal for incompetence, thereby affirming the High Court’s decision as final and binding.

At the resumed hearing, counsel to the judgment creditor, A. E. Adegoroye, urged the court to direct banks holding funds on behalf of the Ondo State Government to attach the judgment sum from any account operated or controlled by the state, including those maintained in the names of its agencies and institutions.

In granting the application, Justice Adejumo ordered all listed banks and their branch managers within the Akure Judicial Division to attach the ₦30 million from any account standing to the credit of the Ondo State Government, whether in its official name or any related designation.

The court also directed the banks to file returns indicating compliance and to appear to show cause why the garnishee order should not be made absolute.

The affected banks include Wema Bank, Providus Bank, Globus Bank, Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Access Bank, Keystone Bank, Ecobank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Sterling Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Polaris Bank and Premium Trust Bank.

Reacting to the ruling, Tope Temokun Chambers reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring full enforcement of the judgment, stating that the victim, a commercial motorcyclist and family man, deserved justice after suffering permanent damage to his life and livelihood.

The law firm urged the Ondo State Government to comply promptly with lawful court judgments, rather than expend public funds on prolonged litigation, particularly in cases involving vulnerable citizens affected by the actions of state agencies.