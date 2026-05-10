2027 Polls: CANS kicks against Oduah’s senatorial bid, cites court judgment

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– As activities gear up toward the 2027 general elections, an advocacy group under the auspices of Concerned Anambra North Stakeholders (CANS) has kicked against a renewed bid by the former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, to return to the Senate.

The group, in a petition to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, referenced a recent judgment of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support its opposition to Oduah’s fresh senatorial ambition.

It urged Governor Soludo to prevail on the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) not to hand the party’s ticket for the Anambra North Senatorial District to the former Minister, citing the court judgment.

The petition, dated May 4 and addressed to the governor in his capacity as the national leader of APGA, was signed by leaders of CANS, Emmanuel Uduaka and Sylvester Nnalue.

CANS stated that its position was informed by two key developments: first, the ex-minister’s alleged “false statement contained in her submissions to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under oath for the 2015, 2019, and 2023 general elections, in stark violation of sections 66(1)(i) and 315(5)(a) of the Nigerian Constitution.”

As well as the recent plea bargain she allegedly entered with the Federal Government in respect of a N2.5 billion fraud case, where her name and that of her co-defendant were substituted for her two firms, leading to the forfeiture of about N1.98 billion to the government.

The group claimed that Oduah has consistently made inconsistent claims about her academic records, qualifications and credentials since 2015, which she has allegedly failed to address.

It maintained that the inconsistent claims were evident in Forms C.F.001/Affidavit in support of Personal Particulars of persons seeking election to the office/Membership of the Senate for the 2015 , 2019 and 2023 general elections, which were submitted under oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Those forms and the false information therein, are already documents she put in public domain and have, in law, become public documents, which can no longer be withdrawn and remain potent against her at all times.

“We crave the indulgence of Your Excellency to ensure that Senator Oduah is subjected to strict documentary proof of all her claims on primary school attendance and certificate.

“We strongly believe she never wrote and passed any primary school leaving examination and was never issued with any First School Leaving Certificate contrary to her claims in the aforementioned documents submitted by her to INEC, police and the courts. This will lead to litigation and subject the party to Section 29(5)(6) of the Electoral Act,” CANS stated.

As it relates to the court case, the group noted that “via a charge dated 13” October, 2025 and filed on October 14, 2025: Princess Stella Oduah & another were charged before the High Court of the Federal Capital Terrority for an offense of fraud involving over N2bn.

“In the course of the trial, she opted to do a plea bargain and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation that prosecuted her, entered into a plea bargain where she agreed to return some of the stolen money and under oath made an undertaking that she will not again in her life get involved in such an act.

“Her making restitution by returning the stolen money, led to the conviction of Sobora International Limited, which was substituted for her in the charge.

“This plea bargain and payment of huge amount to the Federal Government of Nigeria as restitution by Princess Stella Oduah raise serious concerns regarding the integrity of Princess Stella Oduah and her moral and constitutional standing to contest the election.

“Her involvement in a criminal proceeding of this magnitude, the resort to a plea bargain involving restitution of significant sums, and conviction collectively cast a serious shadow on her integrity and she is forbidden by Section 66(1}(c) of the Constitution from contesting, the plea bargain notwithstanding.

“Her involvement in this fraud and her entering a plea bargain is a national issue and has been in the public domain.

“These factors are inconsistent with the constitutional and moral standards required of candidates seeking elective office and will definitely expose her to civil suits challenging her eligibility to contest the election.

“This will surely not augur well for the party hence the need to stop her when it will cost the party nothing to do so,” it added.

Attached to the petition included certified true copies (CTCs) of documents relating to the court case, past election tribunal proceedings, as well as INEC forms allegedly completed by Oduah, which contained the academic certificates and information she had hitherto provided in support of her qualification.